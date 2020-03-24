Youth stabbed dead in capital

A young man was stabbed to death while his friend was injured by miscreants in the city's Badda area on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Arif, 18, and the injured is Momin, 18.

Momin said some unidentified men swooped on them in front of Darogar Bari of Satarkul around 9pm while they were returning home.

They stabbed Arif in the chest indiscriminately. When Momin tried to resist the attackers, they stabbed him, too.

Being rescued, they were taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital where doctors declared Arif dead around 10pm.

DMCH Police Camp in-charge Inspector Bachchu Mia said the body was sent to the morgue for autopsy. -UNB







