Coronavirus: SCC sprays anti-bacterial medicine on city roads





The medicine was sprayed from three vehicles of the city corporation in Chowhatta to Manikpir, Kajitula to Shahi Eidgah, Noyasarak to Zindabazar road from Sunday midnight, said Jahidul Islam, chief health official of the SCC.

Earlier, a UK returnee woman, who was quarantine in a hospital in city, died early Sunday.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh announced detection of three more coronavirus patients on Sunday, taking the number of confirmed cases to 27 in the country.

Coronavirus, labelled a pandemic by WHO, has infected over 300,000 people globally and killed more than 13,000 of them since it was first reported in China. -UNB















