Tuesday, 24 March, 2020, 4:49 PM
News in brief

Iran reports 127 new deaths

Published : Tuesday, 24 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63

TEHRAN, Mar 23: Iran on Monday announced 127 new deaths from the novel coronavirus, raising the official toll to 1,812 in one of the worst hit countries along with Italy, Spain and China.
Health ministry spokesman Kianouche Jahanpour said 1,411 new cases had been recorded in Iran over the past 24 hours, bringing the total of those infected to 23,049.
Jahanpour, who was speaking during his daily news conference devoted to the pandemic, said he would no longer give a breakdown of cases by province.    -AFP



« PreviousNext »

