

Pompeo meets Afghan rivals

Pompeo visited Afghan President Ashraf Ghani at his palace before meeting his political rival Abdullah Abdullah, both of whom say they are Afghanistan's rightful leader following a disputed election in September.

The visit comes just a day after the Afghan government and the Taliban held their first discussion on arranging prisoner exchanges -- a key step in a broader push for peace following a withdrawal deal signed between Washington and the militants last month. -REUTERS















