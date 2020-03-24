Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 24 March, 2020, 4:49 PM
latest Khaleda to be released soon as jail term suspended        Coronavirus pandemic 'accelerating': WHO chief       Bangladesh confirms fourth death       Coronavirus: Bangladeshi woman dies in NY       
Home Foreign News

Italy bans travel in bid to slow virus deaths

Published : Tuesday, 24 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 83

ROME, Mar 23: Italy banned travel and shut down a range of industries on Monday in a last-ditch push to stem the spread of a coronavirus that has killed nearly 5,500 people in a month.
The latest wave of restrictions is  designed to get the Mediterranean country through a vital 10-day stretch in which the rate of deaths and infections is supposed to finally drop.
Italy's health officials sounded notes of guarded hope after reporting another 651 fatalities on Sunday.
The figure was the second-highest recorded during the crisis and above that officially registered anywhere else in the world in a day.
But it was still lower than the record 793 deaths health officials announced on Saturday.




The number of new infections also rose Sunday by a relatively modest 10.4 percent.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Iran reports 127 new deaths
New Zealand goes on lockdown
Pompeo meets Afghan rivals
Cuban doctors head to Italy to battle coronavirus
Italy bans travel in bid to slow virus deaths
Robot could help save lives on medical frontline
Nepal, Bhutan seal borders with India over coronavirus
23 killed in Colombia prison unrest


Latest News
Pakistan suspends civil servants for corona patient selfie
Khaleda to be released soon as jail term suspended
Coronavirus: Pakistan announces lockdown of major provinces
Thailand to declare emergency decree
Italy's coronavirus deaths slow, offering glimmer of hope
Coronavirus pandemic 'accelerating': WHO chief
Bangladesh confirms fourth death
Holiday at TCB, DNCRP cancelled
Educational institutions' closer extended till Apr 9
Overseas returnees asked to contact police
Most Read News
10 days' public holiday begins March 26
Army to be deployed on streets Tuesday
Dhaka faces shutdown
Coronavirus situation: PM Hasina to address nation Mar 25
Analyzing preparedness against coronavirus pandemic
Grandma, 95, becomes oldest woman in Italy to recover from virus
Educationist Borhan Uddin Khan Jahangir dies
Coronavirus: Banks to remain open during holidays
COVID-19 impacts surge out the global economy
Italy-returnee dies in Kishoreganj hospital
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft