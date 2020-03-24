Italy bans travel in bid to slow virus deaths





The latest wave of restrictions is designed to get the Mediterranean country through a vital 10-day stretch in which the rate of deaths and infections is supposed to finally drop.

Italy's health officials sounded notes of guarded hope after reporting another 651 fatalities on Sunday.

The figure was the second-highest recorded during the crisis and above that officially registered anywhere else in the world in a day.

But it was still lower than the record 793 deaths health officials announced on Saturday.









The number of new infections also rose Sunday by a relatively modest 10.4 percent. -AFP





