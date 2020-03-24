Video
Tuesday, 24 March, 2020, 4:48 PM
Nepal, Bhutan seal borders with India over coronavirus

Published : Tuesday, 24 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51

KATHMANDU, Mar 23: Nepal and Bhutan sealed their land borders with India on Monday as part of measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19 even as Indian authorities continued to provide support to nationals stranded in various cities around the world.
Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck said the country was resorting to the "drastic measure" of sealing its land borders because of the pandemic.
"As you have been made aware through various government bulletins, the virus is spreading, causing immense disruption worldwide, and drawing closer to us each day," he said in a televised address to the nation on Sunday.
"At such a time, the health and safety of the people of Bhutan is of the greatest priority, and as such, we are putting in place every measure necessary to safeguard the people of Bhutan," he said.
Bhutan Prime Minister Lotay Tshering said that the borders were sealed from 6 am on Monday. The Bhutan government said only essential supplies such as food, medicines and fuel would be allowed into the country, and returning Bhutanese nationals would be quarantined.
The Bhutan king told nationals studying or working abroad "not to worry".
Nepal too completely sealed its land borders with India at 10 am on Monday. The decision was made at a cabinet meeting held on Sunday.
India and Nepal had earlier decide to keep four border checkpoints operational, but Nepalese authorities had expressed concern about the "largely unrestricted" movement of nationals of both countries through not only the four checkpoints but also through other crossings along the 1,800-km border that is largely unmanned, The Kathmandu Post reported.    -HT


