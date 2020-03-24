Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 24 March, 2020, 4:48 PM
latest Khaleda to be released soon as jail term suspended        Coronavirus pandemic 'accelerating': WHO chief       Bangladesh confirms fourth death       Coronavirus: Bangladeshi woman dies in NY       
Home Foreign News

US 3rd worst affected nation

NY emerges as new coronavirus epicentre

Published : Tuesday, 24 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47

WASHINGTON, Mar 23: The United States now has the third highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases after China and Italy, as the global infection figures surpassed the 300,000 mark on Sunday. Statistics collected by various monitoring agencies in Washington showed that by Sunday afternoon, the United States had a total of 38,138 confirmed cases, including 13,931 new ones.
Total critical cases also rose to 708 while 396 people have already died of this fatal respiratory disease, including 94 new deaths.
Globally, coronavirus had infected 319,675 by Sunday afternoon and caused 13,699 deaths.
The respiratory virus, known officially as Covid-19, has reached every state in America since emerging in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December. It has also reached every continent except Antarctica.
Physicians appearing on various US television channels warned that the total number of infected people could be much higher as people with mild symptoms do not report their illness.
Meanwhile, as the toll of coronavirus deaths neared 400 and New York city emerged as the new "epicentre" of the outbreak and a third US lawmaker tested positive for the virus, President Donald Trump ramped up assistance to the three states hit the hardest, New York, California and Washington.
Adding to the urgency of the crisis facing many American businesses large and small and individuals and families, US congress failed to agree on a massive $1.8 trillion federal relief and stimulus package Sunday.
Negotiations continue however as both sides are keen to find common ground.    -DAWN, AP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Iran reports 127 new deaths
New Zealand goes on lockdown
Pompeo meets Afghan rivals
Cuban doctors head to Italy to battle coronavirus
Italy bans travel in bid to slow virus deaths
Robot could help save lives on medical frontline
Nepal, Bhutan seal borders with India over coronavirus
23 killed in Colombia prison unrest


Latest News
Pakistan suspends civil servants for corona patient selfie
Khaleda to be released soon as jail term suspended
Coronavirus: Pakistan announces lockdown of major provinces
Thailand to declare emergency decree
Italy's coronavirus deaths slow, offering glimmer of hope
Coronavirus pandemic 'accelerating': WHO chief
Bangladesh confirms fourth death
Holiday at TCB, DNCRP cancelled
Educational institutions' closer extended till Apr 9
Overseas returnees asked to contact police
Most Read News
10 days' public holiday begins March 26
Army to be deployed on streets Tuesday
Dhaka faces shutdown
Coronavirus situation: PM Hasina to address nation Mar 25
Analyzing preparedness against coronavirus pandemic
Grandma, 95, becomes oldest woman in Italy to recover from virus
Educationist Borhan Uddin Khan Jahangir dies
Coronavirus: Banks to remain open during holidays
COVID-19 impacts surge out the global economy
Italy-returnee dies in Kishoreganj hospital
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft