US 3rd worst affected nation





Total critical cases also rose to 708 while 396 people have already died of this fatal respiratory disease, including 94 new deaths.

Globally, coronavirus had infected 319,675 by Sunday afternoon and caused 13,699 deaths.

The respiratory virus, known officially as Covid-19, has reached every state in America since emerging in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December. It has also reached every continent except Antarctica.

Physicians appearing on various US television channels warned that the total number of infected people could be much higher as people with mild symptoms do not report their illness.

Meanwhile, as the toll of coronavirus deaths neared 400 and New York city emerged as the new "epicentre" of the outbreak and a third US lawmaker tested positive for the virus, President Donald Trump ramped up assistance to the three states hit the hardest, New York, California and Washington.

Adding to the urgency of the crisis facing many American businesses large and small and individuals and families, US congress failed to agree on a massive $1.8 trillion federal relief and stimulus package Sunday.

Negotiations continue however as both sides are keen to find common ground. -DAWN, AP





















