Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 24 March, 2020, 4:48 PM
latest Khaleda to be released soon as jail term suspended        Coronavirus pandemic 'accelerating': WHO chief       Bangladesh confirms fourth death       Coronavirus: Bangladeshi woman dies in NY       
Home Sports

Italy football boss wants season cancelled over 'plague'

Published : Tuesday, 24 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44

ROME, MARCH 23: The head of an Italian football club based at the heart of the coronavirus pandemic in Brescia said it was time to cancel the Serie A season because of "the plague".
The top Italian league's basement dwellers are destined for relegation -- should the matches ever play out to their logical end in May.
No ball has been kicked in anger in the football-mad country since March 9 because of an outbreak that bore down on Italy from China last month.
The nation of 60 million is under a lockdown that could well run for many more weeks.
Schools are not expected to reopen until after the summer. Stores may be shuttered for many weeks. The government ordered huge factories to suspend their operations Saturday night.
Yet some Italian clubs with title aspirations are thinking of resuming practise in preparation for possible matches behind closed doors.
The idea created understandable interest in an Italian sports media market starved of anything to write about -- or debate.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Australia tells athletes to prepare for 2021 Tokyo Olympics
Italy football boss wants season cancelled over 'plague'
IOC admits postponing Olympics an option, but cancellation 'not on agenda'
Brazil's football clubs offer stadiums to help with coronavirus sick
Infantino eyes reboot for soccer to avoid crisis
Sri Lanka-born sports physio in self isolation in Australia
Mash urges countrymen to do home-captaincy properly to face COVID-19 pandemic
Volleyball federation suspend all activities


Latest News
Pakistan suspends civil servants for corona patient selfie
Khaleda to be released soon as jail term suspended
Coronavirus: Pakistan announces lockdown of major provinces
Thailand to declare emergency decree
Italy's coronavirus deaths slow, offering glimmer of hope
Coronavirus pandemic 'accelerating': WHO chief
Bangladesh confirms fourth death
Holiday at TCB, DNCRP cancelled
Educational institutions' closer extended till Apr 9
Overseas returnees asked to contact police
Most Read News
10 days' public holiday begins March 26
Army to be deployed on streets Tuesday
Dhaka faces shutdown
Coronavirus situation: PM Hasina to address nation Mar 25
Analyzing preparedness against coronavirus pandemic
Grandma, 95, becomes oldest woman in Italy to recover from virus
Educationist Borhan Uddin Khan Jahangir dies
Coronavirus: Banks to remain open during holidays
COVID-19 impacts surge out the global economy
Italy-returnee dies in Kishoreganj hospital
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft