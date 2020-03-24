Video
IOC admits postponing Olympics an option, but cancellation 'not on agenda'

Published : Tuesday, 24 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47

People wearing face masks pause for a prayer to remember the victims of the 2011 Tohoku earthquake and tsunami, as they attend a ceremony to view the Tokyo 2020 Olympic flame on display at Ofunato, Iwate prefecture on March 23, 2020. The flame arrived on March 20 in Miyagi prefecture north of Tokyo, following the traditional lighting ceremony in Greece which took place without spectators due to the ongoing worldwide COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak. photo: AFP

LAUSANNE, MARCH 23: The International Olympic Committee said Sunday that postponing the 2020 Olympics is one its options as the world grapples with the coronavirus pandemic, but that cancellation of the Tokyo showpiece was "not on the agenda".
The IOC has faced strong pressure to push back this summer's Tokyo Games, scheduled from July 24 to August 9, from sporting federations and athletes worried about the health risk as the COVID-19 global death tally rose past the 13,000 mark.
On Sunday, IOC President Thomas Bach, a former Olympic fencing gold medallist, told athletes a decision on the Games would be made "within the next four weeks".
"Human lives take precedence over everything, including the staging of the Games," Bach wrote in a letter.
He acknowledged that this was a time of "tremendous uncertainty" which, he said "destroys hope."
"We have, as indicated before, been thinking in different scenarios and are adapting them almost day by day," he said.
But, he added that "there are significant improvements in Japan" and he still had hopes the Games could be held on schedule, even if that would present logistical difficulties.
"A final decision about the date of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 now would still be premature," he said.
Bach explained that the IOC was discussing its options with health authorities and "stakeholders".
"We are confident that we will have finalised these discussions within the next four weeks."
He made clear that there would a Games in Tokyo at some point.
"Cancellation would not solve any problem and would help nobody," Bach said. "Therefore it is not on our agenda."
The idea of holding the games on schedule  has drawn a swelling chorus of objectors.
On Sunday, nine-time Olympic track and field champion Carl Lewis, as well as the head of French athletics added their voices to the US and French swimming federations, the US and Spanish athletics federations, the Norwegian Olympic Committee and past and current athletes.
Sprinter and long jumper Lewis, who won gold at four different Olympics, told Houston television station KRIV, that he backs calls for postponement.
"I just think it's really difficult for an athlete to prepare, to train, to keep their motivation if there's complete uncertainty. That's the hardest thing.
"I think a more comfortable situation would be two years and put it in the Olympic year with the Winter Olympics and then make it kind of a celebratory Olympic year.
"There are some athletes who are right on the edge of retiring that may hurt, but in reality, you have to focus on what (will best serve) the masses."    -AFP


