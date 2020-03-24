Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 24 March, 2020, 4:48 PM
latest Khaleda to be released soon as jail term suspended        Coronavirus pandemic 'accelerating': WHO chief       Bangladesh confirms fourth death       Coronavirus: Bangladeshi woman dies in NY       
Home Sports

Brazil's football clubs offer stadiums to help with coronavirus sick

Published : Tuesday, 24 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54

SAO PAULO, MARCH 23: Brazil's top football clubs are handing over their stadiums to allow health authorities to turn them into field hospitals and clinics to fight the coronavirus pandemic.
With football in the country suspended until further notice, more than half the clubs in Brazil's Serie A have given up their stadiums as authorities in densely populated Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro seek to expand hospital capacity to deal with the crisis.
Current South American champions Flamengo are giving control of their famous Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro to health authorities, said club president Rodolfo Landim.
"In this grim moment, I wanted to invite our great Red and Black nation to renew hope and work for better days. Let us take care of our elders, help those who need it most," Landim wrote in a message to supporters.
Authorities in Sao Paulo -- Brazil's biggest city -- said they would install 200 beds in a field hospital at the Pacaembu municipal stadium to relieve pressure on the city's hospitals, while two of the city's big clubs were also lending a hand.
Corinthians said they have made their Itaquerao stadium and their training headquarters available "so that the authorities can evaluate how they can be used to combat the spread of the disease".    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Australia tells athletes to prepare for 2021 Tokyo Olympics
Italy football boss wants season cancelled over 'plague'
IOC admits postponing Olympics an option, but cancellation 'not on agenda'
Brazil's football clubs offer stadiums to help with coronavirus sick
Infantino eyes reboot for soccer to avoid crisis
Sri Lanka-born sports physio in self isolation in Australia
Mash urges countrymen to do home-captaincy properly to face COVID-19 pandemic
Volleyball federation suspend all activities


Latest News
Pakistan suspends civil servants for corona patient selfie
Khaleda to be released soon as jail term suspended
Coronavirus: Pakistan announces lockdown of major provinces
Thailand to declare emergency decree
Italy's coronavirus deaths slow, offering glimmer of hope
Coronavirus pandemic 'accelerating': WHO chief
Bangladesh confirms fourth death
Holiday at TCB, DNCRP cancelled
Educational institutions' closer extended till Apr 9
Overseas returnees asked to contact police
Most Read News
10 days' public holiday begins March 26
Army to be deployed on streets Tuesday
Dhaka faces shutdown
Coronavirus situation: PM Hasina to address nation Mar 25
Analyzing preparedness against coronavirus pandemic
Grandma, 95, becomes oldest woman in Italy to recover from virus
Educationist Borhan Uddin Khan Jahangir dies
Coronavirus: Banks to remain open during holidays
COVID-19 impacts surge out the global economy
Italy-returnee dies in Kishoreganj hospital
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft