Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 24 March, 2020, 4:48 PM
latest Khaleda to be released soon as jail term suspended        Coronavirus pandemic 'accelerating': WHO chief       Bangladesh confirms fourth death       Coronavirus: Bangladeshi woman dies in NY       
Home Sports

Infantino eyes reboot for soccer to avoid crisis

Published : Tuesday, 24 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49

The future of soccer could be fewer games and fewer top competitions to help avoid a financial crisis, FIFA president Gianni Infantino said in a newspaper interview published Monday.
With soccer around the world in near-total shutdown and no end in sight because of the coronavirus pandemic, Infantino said the sport risked going into recession.
"Maybe we can reform world football by taking a step back," Infantino said in the interview with Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport published on his 50th birthday.
"There needs to be an evaluation of the global impact," the FIFA president said. "Let's all together save soccer from a crisis that risks becoming irreversible."
Infantino said different formats could be an answer, with "fewer, but more interesting tournaments. Maybe fewer squads, but more balance. Fewer, but more competitive, matches to safeguard the health of the players."
Before the pandemic, Infantino added to the congested soccer calendar by expanding the World Cup from 32 to 48 teams for the 2026 edition, and by trying to launch a 24-team Club World Cup next year.
The inaugural edition of the latter tournament in China was delayed last week after UEFA and South American soccer body CONMEBOL postponed their championships by one year to 2021. That was to give domestic leagues time to try to finish their seasons.    -AP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Australia tells athletes to prepare for 2021 Tokyo Olympics
Italy football boss wants season cancelled over 'plague'
IOC admits postponing Olympics an option, but cancellation 'not on agenda'
Brazil's football clubs offer stadiums to help with coronavirus sick
Infantino eyes reboot for soccer to avoid crisis
Sri Lanka-born sports physio in self isolation in Australia
Mash urges countrymen to do home-captaincy properly to face COVID-19 pandemic
Volleyball federation suspend all activities


Latest News
Pakistan suspends civil servants for corona patient selfie
Khaleda to be released soon as jail term suspended
Coronavirus: Pakistan announces lockdown of major provinces
Thailand to declare emergency decree
Italy's coronavirus deaths slow, offering glimmer of hope
Coronavirus pandemic 'accelerating': WHO chief
Bangladesh confirms fourth death
Holiday at TCB, DNCRP cancelled
Educational institutions' closer extended till Apr 9
Overseas returnees asked to contact police
Most Read News
10 days' public holiday begins March 26
Army to be deployed on streets Tuesday
Dhaka faces shutdown
Coronavirus situation: PM Hasina to address nation Mar 25
Analyzing preparedness against coronavirus pandemic
Grandma, 95, becomes oldest woman in Italy to recover from virus
Educationist Borhan Uddin Khan Jahangir dies
Coronavirus: Banks to remain open during holidays
COVID-19 impacts surge out the global economy
Italy-returnee dies in Kishoreganj hospital
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft