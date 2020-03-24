Video
Tuesday, 24 March, 2020, 4:48 PM
Sri Lanka-born sports physio in self isolation in Australia

Published : Tuesday, 24 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 74
BIPIN DANI

Sri Lanka-born sports physio Dulan Kodikara is in self-quarantine in Australia, it is learnt here.
The 37-year-old  Kodikara has migrated to Australia in 2011 and is now working with the Cricket Australia (CA).
Speaking exclusively over telephone from Australia on Monday morning, he said, "I went to my native place Negombo (Sri Lanka) with my family (wife and a 14-month old baby) earlier this month and just returned last week. I am in self quarantine for 14 days with my family as per Australian government directives".
Kodikara is a ports physio and current PhD scholar researching on "head, neck and facial injuries in Australian community cricket.
Last year he was even invited to attend the Cricket Science and Medicine conference held in Loughborough.
"I was supposed to be on  tour with Australian indigenous U-19 team to New Zealand from March 21-28. The tour, however, got cancelled as a result of COVID19", he added further.
Pet dog
In the meantime, all Sri Lankan cricketers spent three-day curfew period at home.




Sri Lanka's Test and ODI captain Dimuth Karunarathna spent quality time with his pet dog Rover.
"The happiest person in our home these days....DogDogDog #nocricket #playingwithpets #homedays #QuaratineLife", he posted a message on social media with photographs playing with his dog.
Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has taken a decision to grant a sum of LKR 25 million to the Government to help its efforts towards combating the Covid-19 pandemic, which has created a national health crisis.


