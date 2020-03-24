Mash urges countrymen to do home-captaincy properly to face COVID-19 pandemic



Mashrafe Bin Mortaza talking on social media. photo: FACEBOOK screenshot

"You are the captain of your home," told Mashrafe. "If you do your home-captaincy properly, I'm sure we shall be able to reduce the possible COVID-19 disasters," he added.

Mashrafe, also a legislator of the country explained the global scenario in brief. He said, "Everyone in everywhere including social media are scared and talking on coronavirus. There's no reason not to be scared. All the big countries in the world are physically, mentally and socially inverted. They can't tackle it anyhow".

Being a small and developing country, the farsighted leader urged country to do their best. "Bangladesh is a small country with a large number of people. We all can understand the density of danger if the crisis becomes severe here. We all should follow few things now. We should pray to the almighty staying at home," he dictated.

Corona is a migrated virus and immigrants carried it with herein Bangladesh. Majority of the infected people came from abroad especially who arrived from the USA and Italy. Mashrafe also had special message for those Travellers. "All immigrant brothers or those who travelled abroad recently, you have many things to do. You should follow the rules. I do prefer to use the term 'self-confinement' instead of the word 'quarantine'. And it's not with your family. You alone should stay away from your family. If you remain safe and sound after 14 days, then you can stay at home with your family members till the new announcement comes from the state high-ups on our safety," he explained.

The most successful captain of the country requested his compatriots to maintain hygiene rules to prevent COVID-19. "We all need to wash hands regularly. Drink water at every 15 or 20 minutes intervals. Keep house and surroundings clean," Mashrafe requested.

In Bangladesh, 33 people found infected, of which three died till Monday.

















