Tuesday, 24 March, 2020, 4:47 PM
COVID-19 affects sports

Bangladesh Olympic Association staffs working online

Published : Tuesday, 24 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh Olympic Association staffs working online

Bangladesh Olympic Association staffs working online

Bangladesh Olympic Association (BOA) from Monday moves to work-from-home policy for its staffs as a precaution to prevent mass contamination of the recent Pandemic Coronavirus disease (COVID-19). A press release signed by BOA media secretary Kazi Rajib Uddin Ahmed Chapol confirms it.
BOA takes the initiatives upon receiving the guidelines from World Health Organisation (WHO), Bangladesh Government and different agencies.
In the meantime, Bangladesh Hockey Federation (BHF) and Bangladesh Volleyball Federation (BVF) have begun working online from Sunday.
After the breakout of the deadly virus in different countries, authorities are instructing all those who came from abroad recently to maintain an obligatory 14-day quarantine as a safety measure. Besides, anyone with primary symptoms of the disease is also guided to go into isolation for two weeks.









« PreviousNext »

