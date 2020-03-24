

Bangladesh Olympic Association staffs working online

BOA takes the initiatives upon receiving the guidelines from World Health Organisation (WHO), Bangladesh Government and different agencies.

In the meantime, Bangladesh Hockey Federation (BHF) and Bangladesh Volleyball Federation (BVF) have begun working online from Sunday.

After the breakout of the deadly virus in different countries, authorities are instructing all those who came from abroad recently to maintain an obligatory 14-day quarantine as a safety measure. Besides, anyone with primary symptoms of the disease is also guided to go into isolation for two weeks.















