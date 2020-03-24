Video
Tuesday, 24 March, 2020, 4:47 PM
Khaleda to be released soon as jail term suspended        Coronavirus pandemic 'accelerating': WHO chief       Bangladesh confirms fourth death       Coronavirus: Bangladeshi woman dies in NY       
ICC HQ under lock and key to execute Work-from-Home policy

Published : Tuesday, 24 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 75
Sports Reporter

The International Cricket Council (ICC) finally decided to go with the work-from-home policy amid Coronavirus panic throughout the World.
The apex body of global cricket decided to implement the 'Stay Home' policy for the majority of its staff to prevent community level transmission of COVID-19 pandemic. Top officials of the ICC including Chairman Shashank Manohar and Chief Executive Manu Sawhney will maintain virtual communications including video conference to address the cricket calendar being impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Most of the member countries of the ICC adopted with the 'Remote Working' strategy including the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Cricket South Africa (CSA). All the international fixtures between March and May were either postponed or cancelled.
All sort of domestic crickets including the IPL, the PSL and even list-A tournament of Bangladesh Bangabandhu Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League were adjourned.  
The men's edition of the T20 World Cup is scheduled to be played in Australia in October and November, but there remain doubts over the staging of the event with the Australian government focussed on dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic first.
On March 12 the ICC had decided to hold its meetings scheduled for Dubai at the end of March via conference call only, in light of the concerns expressed by its members.
Till writing the news, the world meter showed more than 351,000 infected people around the World, of which over 15,500 people died. As per the updated information of the Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control And Research (IEDCR), 33 people found infected with the virus in Bangladesh and three of them died till Monday.


