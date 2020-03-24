NZ central bank to inject $17.1b into economy





The move comes after the Reserve Bank of New Zealand last week slashed its base rate to 0.25 per cent and the government unveiled a NZ$12.1 billion spending package with a promise of more to come.









"The negative economic implications of the coronavirus outbreak have continued to intensify," the bank said in a statement.

The monetary policy committee "agreed that further monetary stimulus is needed to meet its inflation and employment objectives."

New Zealand has 66 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and no deaths yet in a population of around five million.

