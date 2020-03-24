Video
Tuesday, 24 March, 2020, 4:47 PM
UK launches first stage of 330b pound loan guarantee scheme

Published : Tuesday, 24 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31

LONDON, March 23: Britain's government opened the first part of a 330 billion pounds ($384 billion) loan guarantee scheme for businesses on Monday, which will help small firms borrow up to 5 million pounds to help them deal with coronavirus stoppages.
Businesses with a turnover of up to 45 million pounds will be able to apply to banks for an 12-month interest-free loan, 80per cent of which will be guaranteed by the government, the finance ministry said.
The Bank of England also confirmed that a scheme to buy debt known as commercial paper from larger businesses would start on Monday too.    -Reuters


