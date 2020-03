Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd (IBBL) Additional Managing Director Md. Omar Faruk Khan

















Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd (IBBL) Additional Managing Director Md. Omar Faruk Khan inaugurating Postagola sub-branch under its Shyampur Branch at Postagola, Dhaka as chief guest on Sunday, accompanied by Head of Dhaka South Zone Abu Sayed Md. Idris, Head of Agent Banking Division Md. Mahboob Alam, Dhaka South City Corporation Ward Councillor Md. Masud and other bank officials and local elites. photo: Bank