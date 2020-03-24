Video
Tuesday, 24 March, 2020
Standard Bank gets new EC Chairman

Published : Tuesday, 24 March, 2020
Business Desk

S.A.M. Hossain

S.A.M. Hossain has been elected as Chairman of Executive Committee (EC) of Standard Bank Ltd (SBL) in its 326th board meeting held recently, says a press release.
Chairman and Managing Director of Victor Group and Proprietor of Victor Electronics, Victor International and Samira Electronics, he is a leading businessman working in other sectors also.  
He is also the Chairman of Hotel Victory Ltd., Link Up Steel Mills Ltd. and Eastern Metal Ind. (Chattogram) Limited.
He is also the Founder Director of Central Hospital Ltd., Prime Insurance Co. Ltd., Eastern Paper and Board Mills (Chattogram) Ltd, among others.
Hossain holds a Bachelor Degree in Commerce and currently an associate member of Chattogram Chamber of Commerce and Industry, besides a permanent member of Army Golf Club and Dhaka and Chattogram Club Limited.


