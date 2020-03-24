GP tells everyone to stay safe at home from COVID-19





"We have been working relentlessly to driving awareness, minimize risk, and maintain the necessary safety measures for all. As we have a bigger responsibility to serve our customers better who need us most in this time of uncertainties'.

"As a part of awareness drive, from today, Grameenphone users have already noticed a cautionary message 'Stay Home' next to the signal bar on their phone. Grameenphone believes this small yet useful reminder will help drive awareness and inspire others to be safe. "GP has already implemented a contingency way of work for its employees and puts significant emphasis on driving awareness among its customers to fightback the outbreak of COVID-19 in Bangladesh," said the statement.

















Leading mobile phone operator Grameenphone (GP) has requested everyone to stay safe at home from coronavirus (COVID-19), that has been creating havoc across the world including Bangladesh over the past several weeks. "The safety of our customers, partners, and employees is our foremost concern as Coronavirus has already barged into Bangladesh," GP said in a statement."We have been working relentlessly to driving awareness, minimize risk, and maintain the necessary safety measures for all. As we have a bigger responsibility to serve our customers better who need us most in this time of uncertainties'."As a part of awareness drive, from today, Grameenphone users have already noticed a cautionary message 'Stay Home' next to the signal bar on their phone. Grameenphone believes this small yet useful reminder will help drive awareness and inspire others to be safe. "GP has already implemented a contingency way of work for its employees and puts significant emphasis on driving awareness among its customers to fightback the outbreak of COVID-19 in Bangladesh," said the statement.