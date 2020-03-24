Video
Tuesday, 24 March, 2020
Foodpanda takes measures in response to COVID-19

Published : Tuesday, 24 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

AS COVID-19 continues infecting people across Bangladesh, the leading on-demand online food delivery platform, foodpanda, has vowed to ensure health and safety measures for their customers, restaurant partners and riders.
For its customers, the company has been proactively reaching out to riders on preventive measures for COVID 19; at the same time encouraging customers to use online payment options through their debit or credit card- a cashless payment method to minimize contact, according to a statement.
Additionally, to curb the spread of Covid-19, contactless doorstep delivery is being availed for customers. This allows riders to place food delivery orders at designated spots such as in front of customers' homes or office premises.
It has also adopted precautionary measures to protect its riders from Covid-19 providing the entire fleet of riders across Bangladesh with facemasks and hand sanitizers.
Riders will have their temperatures checked daily at the hub offices before commencing work. foodpanda has also partnered with Lifebuoy to give out Lifebuoy handwashes to all riders and restaurant partners to ensure regular hand washing is practiced both at work and at home.
 "foodpanda is committed to the wellbeing of their partners and will continue to monitor the situation, updating measures as required," the statement quoted foodpanda Bangladesh CEO Ambareen Reza as saying
foodpanda is also working closely with its restaurant partners to help them overcome the financial losses during this current global pandemic.
foodpanda has furthermore rolled out a communications and information sharing strategy with its partners to effectively stay informed. Care packages consisting of COVID 19 Prevention Posters to exhibit on walls and raise awareness, along with facemasks and mini Lifebuoy hand washes have been prepared to be disbursed among restaurants. Underscoring the importance of health workers the company will be pledging 20,000 free meals for first responders and healthcare workers also.


