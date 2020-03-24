Video
Tuesday, 24 March, 2020
US to provide aid to transport sector; loans to airlines

Published : Tuesday, 24 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM

WASHINGTON, March 23: A Senate Republican coronavirus stimulus package would provide financial aid to US airports, transit systems and passenger railroad Amtrak, but $50 billion for struggling US airlines would be a loan, not a cash payout, the proposal showed.
The Senate is expected to vote on Monday whether to advance the measure after Democrats block action on Sunday.
A copy of the proposal seen by Reuters showed it would set aside grants of $10 billion for airports, $20 billion for transit systems and about $1 billion for Amtrak.
Amtrak and transit systems have warned of massive losses as they grapple with a dramatic fall in users, by 90per cent in some places, with tens of millions of Americans ordered to shelter in place, while others voluntarily work from home in a bid to slow the spread of the highly contagious disease.
Amtrak has slashed service, while airports say they will lose at least $13.9 billion in 2020 and warn some could default on bond obligations.
The nearly 600-page proposal provides up to $50 billion in loans or loan guarantees to passenger airlines and $8 billion to cargo carriers.
It also provides $17 billion for businesses "critical to maintaining national security." Up to $425 billion more is set aside for loans to other businesses hit by the pandemic as well as states and cities.
Airlines and others would have to maintain employment levels "to the extent practicable" while they had unpaid loans.
"Direct financial assistance is needed immediately - other forms of liquidity are rapidly evaporating," a spokeswoman for Airlines for America, a trade body representing major US passenger and cargo carriers, said on Sunday.
On Saturday, airlines made a last-ditch effort to try to get a cash infusion, calling for cash grants of $29 billion out of the $58 billion sought.
Republican lawmakers continued talks on Sunday to reach a deal with congressional Democrats, as some airline unions sought to convince lawmakers to reverse course.
Airlines had offered not to make any job cuts through Aug. 31 if they won the cash and to accept curbs on executive pay and forgo paying dividends or stock buybacks.
In a note, analysts at JPMorgan analysts argued cash aid could "soothe rattled credit markets" and reduce collateral damage to balance sheets and labor, while collateralized loans could hinder airlines' ability to raise additional capital.
In the future, investors may demand airlines establish more fortress-like balance sheets, the note said.
Pilot unions said on Sunday they were urging members to write to Congress to request grants, while the Association of Flight Attendants said it was asking members to write, call or tweet seeking direct relief in the form of grants for payroll.
The bill would give the US Transportation Department the power to require carriers to maintain scheduled air service and impose curbs on executive compensation for companies receiving government loans for two years.    -Reuters


