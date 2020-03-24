Video
Tuesday, 24 March, 2020
Dollar bounces from early lows as equity selloff resumes

Published : Tuesday, 24 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM

LONDON, March 23: The dollar erased most of its early losses and rose towards a three-year high on Monday as a global selloff in stocks rippled over into early European trading, burnishing the safe-haven appeal of the greenback.
A 9per cent rally in the value of the greenback against its major rivals over the past two weeks came to a brief halt on Friday after major central banks stepped up their dollar injection facilities to tide over a global scramble for funding.
But Monday's Asian market trading brought a fresh round of problems with stock markets collapsing and raising concerns that global central banks' actions are not enough.
"The result is that the banking system simply doesn't have enough dollars to lend to everyone who wants to borrow them now..For now, it seems that the demand for the US dollar is insatiable," said Marshall Gittler, head of investment research at BDSwiss Group.
Against a basket of its rivals, the greenback was broadly steady at 102.38 after falling as much as 0.7per cent in early Asian trading. On Friday, it hit a January 2017 high of 102.99.    -Reuters


