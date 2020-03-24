Stocks stagger as more nations self-isolate against virus





"Further deterioration in the COVID-19 outbreak is severely damaging the global economy," Morgan Stanley analysts warned on Monday. "We expect global growth to dip close to GFC lows, and US growth to a 74-year low in 2020."

In a taste of the pain to come, E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 dived 5per cent at the start of the Asian trading session, and were last off 4.5per cent. EUROSTOXXX 50 futures plummeted 6.1per cent and FTSE futures 5.6per cent. UBS Australian head of equities distribution George Kanaan said global financial markets were currently gripped by fear, which seemed unlikely to ease any time soon, despite the co-ordinated efforts of governments and central banks around the world. -Reuters















