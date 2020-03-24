Govt working to frame National Robotics Strategy





Framing of the 'National Robotic Strategy' is part of the government's plan to make policy for the frontier technologies like Blockchain, Artificial Intelligence, they said.

Bangladesh is already in the process of digital transformation and it wanted to be the early adapter of frontier technologies in various sectors including industries, health, education, agriculture, said senior secretary of ICT Division N M Zeaul Alam.

BSS adds: Zeaul Alam has said that the government has been preparing the draft of 'National Robotics Strategy' to take the advantage of emerging technologies to enhance the country's economic growth.

The leveraging ICT for Employment and Growth of the IT-ITES Industry (LICT) Project of Bangladesh Computer Council (BCC) under ICT Division will hold series of workshops with the stakeholders for incorporating recommendations on the robotic strategy, said LICT project director Md Rezaul Karim.

As part of holding such workshops, the LICT project and Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) and Bangladesh Employers Federation (BEF) jointly organized a workshop last week on the Robotics Strategy.

Chaired by President of BEF Kamran T Rahman, the function was addressed, among others, by Secretary General of MCCI Farooq Ahmed, Chairperson of Bangladesh Youth Leadership Center Akhter Matin Chaudhury, Vice President of BEF Habibullah N. Karim, Principal Engineer, IT and Service Development Technology Division of Grameen Phone Mohammad Tareq Khan.

Professor of Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering of North South University Dr M Rokonuzzaman presented a keynote paper on the proposed National Robotics Strategy.

IT-ITES Policy Adviser of LICT Project Sami Ahmed briefed about the objectives of framing such strategy at a time when the fourth industrial revolution is knocking at the door and the frontier technologies are going to play vital role for economic growth.

The government, industry and the academia should work collaboratively to frame comprehensive strategy, they added.



















