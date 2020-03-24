Stocks gain marginally amid slashed trading session





Trading on both the bourses took place for three hours from 10:30am to 1:30pm as the trading time has been slashed by one hour on coronavirus worries.

DSEX, the prime index of the DSE rose by 24.57 points or 0.62 per cent to settle at 3,984, after losing nearly 15 points in the previous day.

Two other indices also edged higher as the DS30 index, comprising blue chips, gained 2.20 points to finish at 1,323 and the DSE Shariah Index rose 2.14 points to close at 918.

Turnover was at Tk 2.54 billion on the country's premier bourse, which was Tk 1.45 billion.

Of the issues traded, 97 advanced, 47 declined and 209 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.

A total number of 51,546 trades were executed in the day's trading session with trading volume of 83.47 million shares and mutual fund units.

Mercantile Bank was the day's best performer, posting a gain of 10.81 per cent following its corporate declaration while Dulamia Cotton Mills was the worst loser, losing 9.54 per cent.

The CSE with its All Shares Price Index, CASPI rose 84 points to close at 11,272 and the Selective Categories Index, CSCX, gained 49 points to finish at 6,827.

Fifty-three issues gained while 12 declined and 138 remained unchanged on the port city bourse, which traded 3.45 million shares and mutual fund units worth Tk 59 million in turnover.

















