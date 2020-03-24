Imports of scrap ships suspended until April 7

The Industries Ministry has taken a decision to suspend the import of old ships for the ship recycling industry until April 7 to protect officials and employees from possible infection of coronavirus.

Considering the health of 35,000 officials and employees of the ship recycling industry in coastal Sitakunda area, the ministry has sent a letter to the Bangladesh Ship Breakers Association (BSBA) in this regard, said a press release on Monday.

The ministry also informed that recently imported five ships have been sent to quarantine for two weeks at deep sea to be sure they are not carrying the virus.









