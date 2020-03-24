Sajida Foundation, Renata joins DGHS against COVID-19



Health Minister Zahid Maleque, Health Services Director General Professor Abul Kalam Azad, Sajida Foundation CEO Zahida Fizza Kabir, Health Secretary (Ministry of Health) Asadul Islam, Senior Secretary (Local Government Rural Development) Helal Uddin Ahmad display documents at a MoU signing ceremony at the Health Ministry in Dhaka on Saturday.

Health Services Director General Professor Abul Kalam Azad and Sajida Foundation CEO Zahida Fizza Kabir signed the MoU in the presence of Health Minister Zahid Maleque.

Health Secretary (Ministry of Health) Asadul Islam, Senior Secretary (Local Government Rural Development) Helal Uddin Ahmad were also present at the ceremony.

With the rise in precautions and risk of COVID-19 globally, Bangladesh is under threat as well.

In order to prepare for the possible outbreak, DGHS of the Peoples' Republic of Bangladesh has officially announced that a 50-bed quarantine, treatment facilities will be arranged at Sajida Hospital, Narayanganj to be run jointly by DGHS and SAJIDA Foundation in partnership with Renata Ltd.

The centre will be equipped with proper ICU and dialysis facilities. The DGHS will provide all the technical and capacity building services and supervise the activities at the hospital.

SAJIDA Foundation and Renata Ltd. are also distributing 10,000 personal protective equipment (PPE) to the health service providers in different districts of Bangladesh.

During this crucial time, information and communication are key. SAJIDA Foundation and Renata Ltd. have planned to reach 1 million people; mainly focusing on the low income, special needs, mental health issues, and the elderly; with the messages as part of awareness-raising initiatives all over Bangladesh through multiple communication tools.

Sajida Foundation is a value-driven non-government organization dedicated to its raison d'etre of bringing health, happiness and dignity in the lives of the marginalized and disadvantaged.

The Foundation aims to profoundly impact the lives of the urban poor while driving sustainable innovations throughout the nation and currently works in 25 districts and over 4000 villages of Bangladesh.

Renata Limited (formerly Pfizer Limited) is one of the leading and fastest-growing pharmaceutical and animal health product companies in Bangladesh.

The company started its operations in 1972 as Pfizer (Bangladesh) Limited. In 1993, Pfizer transferred the ownership of its Bangladesh operations to local shareholders, and the name of the company was changed to Renata Limited.















