Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 24 March, 2020, 4:45 PM
latest Khaleda to be released soon as jail term suspended        Govt recommends release of Khaleda Zia: Law Minister       Coronavirus pandemic 'accelerating': WHO chief       Bangladesh confirms fourth death       Coronavirus: Bangladeshi woman dies in NY       
Home Business

Sajida Foundation, Renata joins DGHS against COVID-19

Published : Tuesday, 24 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 77
Business Correspondent

Health Minister Zahid Maleque, Health Services Director General Professor Abul Kalam Azad, Sajida Foundation CEO Zahida Fizza Kabir, Health Secretary (Ministry of Health) Asadul Islam, Senior Secretary (Local Government Rural Development) Helal Uddin Ahmad display documents at a MoU signing ceremony at the Health Ministry in Dhaka on Saturday.

Health Minister Zahid Maleque, Health Services Director General Professor Abul Kalam Azad, Sajida Foundation CEO Zahida Fizza Kabir, Health Secretary (Ministry of Health) Asadul Islam, Senior Secretary (Local Government Rural Development) Helal Uddin Ahmad display documents at a MoU signing ceremony at the Health Ministry in Dhaka on Saturday.

Sajida Foundation and Renata Ltd. have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on Saturday last, to strengthen the integrated efforts to curb the spread of new coronavirus.
Health Services Director General Professor Abul Kalam Azad and Sajida Foundation CEO Zahida Fizza Kabir signed the MoU in the presence of Health Minister Zahid Maleque.
Health Secretary (Ministry of Health) Asadul Islam, Senior Secretary (Local Government Rural Development) Helal Uddin Ahmad  were also present at the ceremony.
With the rise in precautions and risk of COVID-19 globally, Bangladesh is under threat as well.
In order to prepare for the possible outbreak, DGHS of the Peoples' Republic of Bangladesh has officially announced that a 50-bed quarantine, treatment facilities will be arranged at Sajida Hospital, Narayanganj to be run jointly by DGHS and SAJIDA Foundation in partnership with Renata Ltd.
The centre will be equipped with proper ICU and dialysis facilities. The DGHS will provide all the technical and capacity building services and supervise the activities at the hospital.
SAJIDA Foundation and Renata Ltd. are also distributing 10,000 personal protective equipment (PPE) to the health service providers in different districts of Bangladesh.
During this crucial time, information and communication are key. SAJIDA Foundation and Renata Ltd. have planned to reach 1 million people; mainly focusing on the low income, special needs, mental health issues, and the elderly; with the messages as part of awareness-raising initiatives all over Bangladesh through multiple communication tools.
Sajida Foundation is a value-driven non-government organization dedicated to its raison d'etre of bringing health, happiness and dignity in the lives of the marginalized and disadvantaged.
The Foundation aims to profoundly impact the lives of the urban poor while driving sustainable innovations throughout the nation and currently works in 25 districts and over 4000 villages of Bangladesh.
Renata Limited (formerly Pfizer Limited) is one of the leading and fastest-growing pharmaceutical and animal health product companies in Bangladesh.
The company started its operations in 1972 as Pfizer (Bangladesh) Limited. In 1993, Pfizer transferred the ownership of its Bangladesh operations to local shareholders, and the name of the company was changed to Renata Limited.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
NZ central bank to inject $17.1b into economy
Facebook donates 720,000 masks due to coronavirus outbreak
Apple scraps curbs on online buyers of iPhones amid virus outbreak
Airlines cancel more flights in coronavirus battle
ECB's Costa calls for coronabonds to prevent new euro debt crisis
UK launches first stage of 330b pound loan guarantee scheme
SoftBank to raise $41b to expand share buyback, cut debt
One Bank Managing Director M. Fakhrul Alam along  with Additional Managing Director Md. Monzur Mofiz


Latest News
Pakistan suspends civil servants for corona patient selfie
Khaleda to be released soon as jail term suspended
Coronavirus: Pakistan announces lockdown of major provinces
Thailand to declare emergency decree
Italy's coronavirus deaths slow, offering glimmer of hope
Coronavirus pandemic 'accelerating': WHO chief
Bangladesh confirms fourth death
Holiday at TCB, DNCRP cancelled
Educational institutions' closer extended till Apr 9
Overseas returnees asked to contact police
Most Read News
10 days' public holiday begins March 26
Army to be deployed on streets Tuesday
Dhaka faces shutdown
Coronavirus situation: PM Hasina to address nation Mar 25
Analyzing preparedness against coronavirus pandemic
Grandma, 95, becomes oldest woman in Italy to recover from virus
Educationist Borhan Uddin Khan Jahangir dies
Coronavirus: Banks to remain open during holidays
COVID-19 impacts surge out the global economy
Italy-returnee dies in Kishoreganj hospital
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft