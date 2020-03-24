Video
Hrithik Roshan watches sons play amid coronavirus lockdown

Published : Tuesday, 24 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 74

Hrithik Roshan is happy to spend quality time with his sons: Hrehaan and Hridaan as the actors is limited to his house in the times of coronavirus lockdown. He has now shared an adorable picture of the two kids playing with their pet dog on Instagram.
Hrithik captiond the picture, "Couldn't ask for a better view. Or a more suited book . .#Coexist #doglovers." The two boys are seen playing with the white bundle of fur as they sit in their living room overlooking the sea. A book titled The 4-hour work week is placed on the table which the actor has been reading.
His ex-wife and the mother of his two sons Sussanne Khan dropped several heart emojis in her reaction to the picture. Their actor friend Sonali Bendre also showered the post with heart emojis.




A day before, Hrithik had joined Akshay Kumar and film producer Sajid Nadiadwala on the seaside at 5pm to thank coronavirus warriors. The two actors were seen standing on the walls and banging the plates with a ladle to salute the spirit of the relentless workers who are on the frontline f war against coronavirus.
He shared it on Instagram and wrote in caption, "When we realise, we are the strongest together. A big salute to all the essential workers of the nation selflessly putting their lives at risk to service and safeguard our society . #jantacurfew @akshaykumar #sajidnadiadwala."
Hrithik is basking in the success of his two films, Super 30 and War. While Super 30 crossed Rs 100 crore, War went on to become the year's biggest blockbuster with collections of over Rs 300 crore. The actor later told Hindustan Times in an interview that all the success in the world can't measure up to the joy he gets from being with Hrehaan and Hridaan. "I am certain I don't want this to become my life. I don't want so much success at the cost of being even 20 per cent less happy," he said.
Hinting that he will be more selective in his work, he had said, "I have a suspicion that I am a very lazy person. I only do films that I can't say no to! The script needs to have that kind of an impact on me. I won't do it just for money. I'd rather travel and be with my kids."    -Hindustan Times



