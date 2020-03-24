Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 24 March, 2020, 4:45 PM
latest Khaleda to be released soon as jail term suspended        Govt recommends release of Khaleda Zia: Law Minister       Coronavirus pandemic 'accelerating': WHO chief       Bangladesh confirms fourth death       Coronavirus: Bangladeshi woman dies in NY       
Home Art & Culture

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan send a message to coronavirus-hit Italy: ‘My love and I are praying for you’

Published : Tuesday, 24 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 112

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan send a message to coronavirus-hit Italy: ‘My love and I are praying for you’

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan send a message to coronavirus-hit Italy: ‘My love and I are praying for you’

Kareena Kapoor Khan owns her Instagram game. A late entrant to Instagram - although the actor has confessed that she was there quietly all along, a fact confirmed post fact-Kareena has followers hooked on with the interesting mix of her photos that give an insight in her personal life, humour and empathy.
In the new photo she shared, she can be seen posing with husband Saif Ali Khan in front of Colosseum in Rome, Italy. "My love and I are praying for you," she wrote. Kareena has been addressing the coronavirus pandemic, sharing tips and precautions.
Italy has been one of the worst-hit countries due to coronavirus pandemic. Italy announced 651 dead in one day, bringing its total to 5,476. It was an increase of 13.5 percent but down from Saturday's figure when 793 people died. Globally, more than 13,000 people have now died from COVID-19. An estimated 92,000 of the 304,500 people who contracted the disease globally have recovered.
On Sunday, Saif and Kareena stayed indoors as the entire country observed a janta curfew. Kareena shared a few photographs on her Instagram account in which we can see Saif and Taimur planting saplings in their house's balcony.
Dressed in white kurta pyjama, the father-son are looking extremely adorable. "My boys doing their bit," Kareena captioned the images.
The Jab We Met actress even urged people to "make the world a better place" and "play their part". "Stay Home...Stay Safe. #JanataCurfew," she added.
On the work front, Kareena is riding a success wave afterher Good Newwz emerged as one of the biggest hits of 2019. The actor will be seen in Aamir Khan's Lal Singh Chaddha and Karan Johar's Takht where she will be seen with Ranveer Singh and Anil Kapoor.    -Hindustan Times


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Hrithik Roshan watches sons play amid coronavirus lockdown
Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan send a message to coronavirus-hit Italy: ‘My love and I are praying for you’
Placido Domingo tests positive for coronavirus
Coronavirus: Harvey Weinstein tests positive
Shahnaz Rahmatullah’s first death anniversary observed
Programmes of Dhaka Community Hospital Trust to prevent Corona Virus
Daniel Craig won’t leave fortune to his kids, will give what’s left to charity
Britney Spears offers to help fans struggling due to coronavirus


Latest News
Pakistan suspends civil servants for corona patient selfie
Khaleda to be released soon as jail term suspended
Coronavirus: Pakistan announces lockdown of major provinces
Thailand to declare emergency decree
Italy's coronavirus deaths slow, offering glimmer of hope
Coronavirus pandemic 'accelerating': WHO chief
Bangladesh confirms fourth death
Holiday at TCB, DNCRP cancelled
Educational institutions' closer extended till Apr 9
Overseas returnees asked to contact police
Most Read News
10 days' public holiday begins March 26
Army to be deployed on streets Tuesday
Dhaka faces shutdown
Coronavirus situation: PM Hasina to address nation Mar 25
Analyzing preparedness against coronavirus pandemic
Grandma, 95, becomes oldest woman in Italy to recover from virus
Educationist Borhan Uddin Khan Jahangir dies
Coronavirus: Banks to remain open during holidays
COVID-19 impacts surge out the global economy
Italy-returnee dies in Kishoreganj hospital
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft