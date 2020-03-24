

Placido Domingo tests positive for coronavirus

The 79-year-old Spanish tenor wrote on his Facebook page that he was in self-isolation with his family, but remained "in good health".

"I experienced fever and cough symptoms therefore deciding to get tested and the result came back positive,"

He urged his followers to wash their hands frequently and keep their distance from one another.

"Together we can fight this virus and stop the current worldwide crisis," he continued.

The opera star recently resigned as general manager of the Los Angeles Opera following allegations of sexual harassment. He has since publicly apologised to his accusers.

Spain is struggling to contain Europe's second worst outbreak of the coronavirus after Italy, with over 28,000 cases. -BBC

















