Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 24 March, 2020, 4:44 PM
latest Khaleda to be released soon as jail term suspended        Govt recommends release of Khaleda Zia: Law Minister       Coronavirus pandemic 'accelerating': WHO chief       Bangladesh confirms fourth death       Coronavirus: Bangladeshi woman dies in NY       
Home Art & Culture

Coronavirus: Harvey Weinstein tests positive

Published : Tuesday, 24 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 108

Coronavirus: Harvey Weinstein tests positive

Coronavirus: Harvey Weinstein tests positive

Former Hollywood producer and convicted sex offender Harvey Weinstein has tested positive for coronavirus while in prison.
He is now in isolation, according to Michael Powers, president of the New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association.
Weinstein was found guilty of rape and sexual assault last month and sentenced to 23 years in prison. His lawyers have vowed to appeal against his conviction.
Weinstein is being held at Wende Correctional Facility near Buffalo in upstate New York. Two prisoners at the facility tested positive for the virus on Sunday, an officer who did not wish to give his name told Reuters news agency.
Mr Powers told Reuters that several members of staff had been quarantined. He expressed concern for corrections officers who he claims lack proper protective equipment.
A lawyer for Weinstein said his legal team had not been informed of the coronavirus diagnosis.
Imran Ansari said: "Given Mr Weinstein's state of health, we are of course concerned, if this is the case, and we are vigilantly monitoring the situation."
Before arriving at Wende, Weinstein had spent time at Rikers Island, a prison in New York City and a hospital where he was treated for heart problems and chest pains.
Weinstein was found guilty of committing a first-degree criminal sexual act against production assistant Miriam Haley in 2006 and of the third-degree rape of aspiring actress Jessica Mann in 2013.
New York jurors acquitted him of the most serious charges, of predatory sexual assault, which could have seen him given an even longer jail term.
Dozens of women have come forward with allegations of sexual misconduct, including rape, against Weinstein since October 2017.    -BBC


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Hrithik Roshan watches sons play amid coronavirus lockdown
Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan send a message to coronavirus-hit Italy: ‘My love and I are praying for you’
Placido Domingo tests positive for coronavirus
Coronavirus: Harvey Weinstein tests positive
Shahnaz Rahmatullah’s first death anniversary observed
Programmes of Dhaka Community Hospital Trust to prevent Corona Virus
Daniel Craig won’t leave fortune to his kids, will give what’s left to charity
Britney Spears offers to help fans struggling due to coronavirus


Latest News
Pakistan suspends civil servants for corona patient selfie
Khaleda to be released soon as jail term suspended
Coronavirus: Pakistan announces lockdown of major provinces
Thailand to declare emergency decree
Italy's coronavirus deaths slow, offering glimmer of hope
Coronavirus pandemic 'accelerating': WHO chief
Bangladesh confirms fourth death
Holiday at TCB, DNCRP cancelled
Educational institutions' closer extended till Apr 9
Overseas returnees asked to contact police
Most Read News
10 days' public holiday begins March 26
Army to be deployed on streets Tuesday
Dhaka faces shutdown
Coronavirus situation: PM Hasina to address nation Mar 25
Analyzing preparedness against coronavirus pandemic
Grandma, 95, becomes oldest woman in Italy to recover from virus
Educationist Borhan Uddin Khan Jahangir dies
Coronavirus: Banks to remain open during holidays
COVID-19 impacts surge out the global economy
Italy-returnee dies in Kishoreganj hospital
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft