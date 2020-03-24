Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 24 March, 2020, 4:44 PM
latest Khaleda to be released soon as jail term suspended        Govt recommends release of Khaleda Zia: Law Minister       Coronavirus pandemic 'accelerating': WHO chief       Bangladesh confirms fourth death       Coronavirus: Bangladeshi woman dies in NY       
Home Art & Culture

Shahnaz Rahmatullah’s first death anniversary observed

Published : Tuesday, 24 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 73
Culture Desk

Shahnaz Rahmatullah’s first death anniversary observed

Shahnaz Rahmatullah’s first death anniversary observed

Shahnaz Rahmatullah emerged as a singer in Dhaka in the mid-1960s, beginning her career in radio at the age of 10. She sang many patriotic songs during the liberation war of the 1970s. Her professional experience began at the age of 11, as a playback singer of Notun Shur (1963), and appeared on television from 1964.
Rahmatullah was born in Dhaka to M Fazlul Haque and Aasia Haque. Under her mother's watchful grooming, she was taught singing as a child, and gained public recognition from a young age.
All her life, she was revered also for ghazals. In recognition of her timeless songs, she was awarded Ekushey Padak, National Film Awards, Bangladesh Shilpakala Award and many more.
After the Liberation War, she sang Ek Nodi Rokto Periye, considered to be one of the finest patriotic songs ever written in Bangla, for Khan Ataur Rahman's Abar Tora Manush Ho (1973).
After a BBC survey of 20 greatest Bangla songs of all times, listeners selected Ek Nodi Rokto Periye as the 9th best.
The song, written and composed by Khan Ataur Rahman, recalls the contribution of the freedom fighters during the 1971 war.
Her other evergreen songs include Ekbar Jete De Na Amar Chotto Sonar Gaye, Je Chhilo Drishtir Shimanay, Ek Tara Tui Desher Kotha, Amar Desher Matir Gondhe,  Sagorer Teer Theke, and Phuler Kane Bhramar Ese.
Shahnaz had wrapped up her career as a singer on personal grounds seven to eight years ago. The announcement came as a shock to many of her fans. She recorded three songs for an album, Badal Diner Pakhi, and that marked the end of the memorable career.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Hrithik Roshan watches sons play amid coronavirus lockdown
Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan send a message to coronavirus-hit Italy: ‘My love and I are praying for you’
Placido Domingo tests positive for coronavirus
Coronavirus: Harvey Weinstein tests positive
Shahnaz Rahmatullah’s first death anniversary observed
Programmes of Dhaka Community Hospital Trust to prevent Corona Virus
Daniel Craig won’t leave fortune to his kids, will give what’s left to charity
Britney Spears offers to help fans struggling due to coronavirus


Latest News
Pakistan suspends civil servants for corona patient selfie
Khaleda to be released soon as jail term suspended
Coronavirus: Pakistan announces lockdown of major provinces
Thailand to declare emergency decree
Italy's coronavirus deaths slow, offering glimmer of hope
Coronavirus pandemic 'accelerating': WHO chief
Bangladesh confirms fourth death
Holiday at TCB, DNCRP cancelled
Educational institutions' closer extended till Apr 9
Overseas returnees asked to contact police
Most Read News
10 days' public holiday begins March 26
Army to be deployed on streets Tuesday
Dhaka faces shutdown
Coronavirus situation: PM Hasina to address nation Mar 25
Analyzing preparedness against coronavirus pandemic
Grandma, 95, becomes oldest woman in Italy to recover from virus
Educationist Borhan Uddin Khan Jahangir dies
Coronavirus: Banks to remain open during holidays
COVID-19 impacts surge out the global economy
Italy-returnee dies in Kishoreganj hospital
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft