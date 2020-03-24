MACES launches virtual counselling services



The MACES offices in Gulshan and Dhanmondi are open where all necessary guidelines given by relevant authorities are being followed to prevent the spread of the virus. Virtual support for study abroad can be availed through www.facebook.com/macesbd, Skype IDmacesbd and on WhatsApp. MACES, a leading education consultancy firm in Bangladesh launched virtual counselling services for all their students in response to the current worldwide outbreak of COVID-19. This measure comes from their concern with safety for clients, employees and their family members. University and scholarship applications for studying abroad are time sensitive. These need to be done within set deadlines so students' future plans are not jeopardized. Therefore, while everyone has to exercise caution and students have been advised by the government to stay at home, MACES will keep working to provide a safe environment for students to get support with their dreams of studying abroad. Students will now be able to avail counselling, application placement, scholarship application etc services from them through different media platforms such as Facebook, Skype and WhatsApp. Through virtual counselling students can get all support without having to leave their homes.MACES Founding Partner, Tina Salem Manzoor said that "We have given all our non-customer facing employees the option to work from home and have provided all customer-facing employees, who cannot avoid coming to work or meeting clients, the necessary guidelines to perform their duties in a safe manner".The MACES offices in Gulshan and Dhanmondi are open where all necessary guidelines given by relevant authorities are being followed to prevent the spread of the virus. Virtual support for study abroad can be availed through www.facebook.com/macesbd, Skype IDmacesbd and on WhatsApp.