Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 24 March, 2020, 4:44 PM
latest Khaleda to be released soon as jail term suspended        Govt recommends release of Khaleda Zia: Law Minister       Coronavirus pandemic 'accelerating': WHO chief       Bangladesh confirms fourth death       Coronavirus: Bangladeshi woman dies in NY       
Home Eduvista

MACES launches virtual counselling services

Published : Tuesday, 24 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Eduvista Desk

MACES launches virtual counselling services

MACES launches virtual counselling services

MACES, a leading education consultancy firm in Bangladesh launched virtual counselling services for all their students in response to the current worldwide outbreak of COVID-19. This measure comes from their concern with safety for clients, employees and their family members. University and scholarship applications for studying abroad are time sensitive.  These need to be done within set deadlines so students' future plans are not jeopardized. Therefore, while everyone has to exercise caution and students have been advised by the government to stay at home, MACES will keep working to provide a safe environment for students to get support with their dreams of studying abroad. Students will now be able to avail counselling, application placement, scholarship application etc services from them through different media platforms such as Facebook, Skype and WhatsApp. Through virtual counselling students can get all support without having to leave their homes.
MACES Founding Partner, Tina Salem Manzoor said that "We have given all our non-customer facing employees the option to work from home and have provided all customer-facing employees, who cannot avoid coming to work or meeting clients, the necessary guidelines to perform their duties in a safe manner".
The MACES offices in Gulshan and Dhanmondi are open where all necessary guidelines given by relevant authorities are being followed to prevent the spread of the virus. Virtual support for study abroad can be availed through www.facebook.com/macesbd, Skype IDmacesbd and on WhatsApp.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
MACES launches virtual counselling services
CUET VC inaugurating the free hand sanitizer distribution programme
Eastern University holds career fair
Chittagong University Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Shireen Akhter distributing certificates
DIU distributes hand sanitizer
Meeting on coronavirus held at UGC
DU VC condoles death Dr Sultana Zaman
Online Learning Platforms at Lockdown Situation-III


Latest News
Pakistan suspends civil servants for corona patient selfie
Khaleda to be released soon as jail term suspended
Coronavirus: Pakistan announces lockdown of major provinces
Thailand to declare emergency decree
Italy's coronavirus deaths slow, offering glimmer of hope
Coronavirus pandemic 'accelerating': WHO chief
Bangladesh confirms fourth death
Holiday at TCB, DNCRP cancelled
Educational institutions' closer extended till Apr 9
Overseas returnees asked to contact police
Most Read News
10 days' public holiday begins March 26
Army to be deployed on streets Tuesday
Dhaka faces shutdown
Coronavirus situation: PM Hasina to address nation Mar 25
Analyzing preparedness against coronavirus pandemic
Grandma, 95, becomes oldest woman in Italy to recover from virus
Educationist Borhan Uddin Khan Jahangir dies
Coronavirus: Banks to remain open during holidays
COVID-19 impacts surge out the global economy
Italy-returnee dies in Kishoreganj hospital
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft