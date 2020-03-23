One more dies of corona at Tolarbagh

Mozammel Haque, a neighbour of Mirpur Tolarbagh's coronavirus infected victim Maolana Abdul Gani, also died on Sunday, a day after his neighbour's death.

According to local people, they used to offer prayers at the same mosque. Mozammel was the secretary of the mosque managing committee. His family members claimed that he died while being taken to a local hospital for admission by an ambulance on Sunday evening. Quoting his neighbours an online news portal reports that the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) collected his blood sample and he tested positive on Sunday. However, the IEDCR authority did not respond to phone call to confirm the incident.