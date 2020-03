All eyes on flouters of home quarantine order

AL gives 7 directives to party activists over COVID-19

You Might Also Like

You Might Also Like

* Three more cases detected * Total number of confirmed cases rises to 27 * HSC, equivalent exams postponed * Monday's Cabinet meeting suspended * Foreigners entry thru land ports banned * SC suspends most activities in lower courts * Shopping malls shut down

Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury

Developed & Maintenance by i2soft

Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663E-mail: [email protected]