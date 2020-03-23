63 eminent citizens send open letter to PM





Dhaka University Professor Samina Lutfa sent this letter to mass media. The letter reads that the COVID-19 virus turned into a global epidemic.

It says the government must disclose its plan and activities openly (White Paper) to prevent Coronavirus without any dela .

The government has to categorically say about its capability like how many health officers are available in every district and if sufficient equipment (PPE) - health kits, gloves masks are available or not in hospitals.

Kit tests facility management for coronavirus should be available without any cost (masks, soaps, and sanitizer) and the import facilities of raw materials must be ensured, the letter said.

It says all sensitive ports should be brought under proper monitoring and scanning and mapping to expatriate returnees' current location and if necessary some parts of the country should be declared lockdown.

The tourism sites including Chattogram's Cox's Bazaar and Hill Tracts ( Bandarbans, Khagrachhari and Rangamati) should be declared lockdown as early as possible.

The quarantines location should be fixed up in comparatively less crowded places including big hotel-motels-resorts and large residential houses.

Country's all gymnasiums and stadiums could be turned into hospitals as a temporary basis by engaging the army personals and also CMH and all private hospitals should be brought under combined planning, it suggested.

It demanded adequate supply of Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) for doctors, nurses and staff in hospitals by using country's clothes without delay and proper training to health workers so that they could serve health service for long time.

It stressed the need for proper spraying in public transports and also in hotspots regularly to free them from coronavirus, safety measures in prisons, shelter homes for destituted and floating street people, monitoring cells in the city's urban areas (highly populated area) and in Rohingya camps to provide health safety measures.

At the same time this vulnerable community must also receive nutritious foods on regularly basis to strengthen their immune system.

On behalf of the eminent citizens Rushad Faridi of Dhaka University, human rights activist Sultana Kamal, Giti Ara Nasrin, Shahin Anam, Fahmidul Haque, Robayet Ferdous, Ainul Islam, Zobaida Nasrin and Tanjimuddin Khan, among others, signed the letter.















