Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 23 March, 2020, 11:01 PM
latest Army to be deployed on streets Tuesday       10 days' public holiday begins March 26        3rd death confirmed in country, total cases 33      
Home Front Page

Coronavirus Outbreak

63 eminent citizens send open letter to PM

Published : Monday, 23 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 106
Staff Correspondent

As many as 63 eminent citizens sent an open letter to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina with a ten-point demand on Sunday.
Dhaka University Professor Samina Lutfa sent this letter to mass media. The letter reads that the COVID-19 virus turned into a global epidemic.
It says the government must disclose its plan and activities openly (White Paper) to prevent Coronavirus without any dela .
The government has to categorically say about its capability like how many health officers are available in every district and if sufficient equipment (PPE) - health kits, gloves masks are available or not in hospitals.
Kit tests facility management for coronavirus should be available without any cost (masks, soaps, and sanitizer) and the import facilities of raw materials must be ensured, the letter said.
It says all sensitive ports should be brought under proper monitoring and scanning and mapping to expatriate returnees' current location and if necessary some parts of the country should be declared lockdown.
The tourism sites including Chattogram's Cox's Bazaar and Hill Tracts ( Bandarbans, Khagrachhari and Rangamati) should be declared lockdown as early as possible.
The quarantines location should be fixed up in comparatively less crowded places including big hotel-motels-resorts and large residential houses.
Country's all gymnasiums and stadiums could be turned into hospitals as a temporary basis by engaging the army personals and also CMH and all private hospitals should be brought under combined planning, it suggested.
It demanded adequate supply of Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) for doctors, nurses and staff in hospitals by using country's clothes without delay and proper training to health workers so that they could serve health service for long time.
It stressed the need for proper spraying in public transports and also in hotspots regularly to free them from coronavirus, safety measures in prisons, shelter homes for destituted and floating street people, monitoring cells in the city's urban areas (highly populated area) and in Rohingya camps to provide health safety measures.
At the same time this vulnerable community must also receive nutritious foods on regularly basis to strengthen their immune system.
On behalf of the eminent citizens Rushad Faridi of Dhaka University, human rights activist Sultana Kamal, Giti Ara Nasrin, Shahin Anam, Fahmidul Haque, Robayet Ferdous, Ainul Islam, Zobaida Nasrin and Tanjimuddin Khan, among others, signed the letter.









« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Merkel goes into quarantine
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE
63 eminent citizens send open letter to PM
Kolkata under lockdown
BD contributes $1.5m for fight against COVID-19
Markets turbulent despite raids
AL gives 7 directives to party activists over COVID-19
All eyes on flouters of home quarantine order


Latest News
Coronavirus: Banks to remain open during holidays
BNP urges govt to ensure Khaleda’s safety
Will overcome COVID-19 challenges working together
Long-route bus services in Khulna to be suspended from Wednesday
Covid-19: India shuts down flights, big cities
AL suspends all political programmes
Secretariat entrance pass suspended
US should lift sanctions if it wants to help: Rouhani
Global death toll from coronavirus passes 15,000
Bangladeshi imam dies from coronavirus in Gambia
Most Read News
Public panic over COVID-19
Govt office restricts visitors for first time
Dybala, girlfriend test positive for coronavirus
10 days' public holiday begins March 26
Gaibandha's Sadullapur under lockdown
Open letter to PM to deal with coronavirus situation
UK returnee dies in Sylhet isolation unit
B'desh to contribute US$ 1.5mn to COVID-19 Emergency Fund
HSC, equivalent exams postponed
Shopping malls, markets to remain shut from Mar 25-31
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft