Monday, 23 March, 2020, 11:01 PM
SAARC Emergency Fund

BD contributes $1.5m for fight against COVID-19

Published : Monday, 23 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69
Diplomatic Correspondent

Bangladesh will contribute US$ 1.5 million to the SAARC Emergency Fund to fight against deadly coronavirus (COVID-19) in the region.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi proposed the fund on March 15 announcing that India can start with an initial offer of $10 million for the fund. He said the emergency fund could be based on voluntary contributions from all of the SAARC member countries.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina welcomed Modi's proposal and had constructive dialogue with her Indian counterpart and other heads of state and government and discussed way forward at this testing time for the region and the world.
Earlier, Indian Prime Minister Modi proposed a strong strategy by South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) member countries to fight the coronavirus threat in South Asian region.
















