Markets turbulent despite raids



RAB conducting a mobile court at Shyampur wholesale market in the capital on Sunday and fined those for selling the essentials at exorbitant prices. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Consumers complain that poor and middle class people have been facing panic buying and upshot in prices. The prices of all kinds of products, such as rice, pulses, garlic, onion, potato increased by Tk 5 to Tk 30 per kg in the last week.

Meanwhile, the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), Directorate of National Consumer's Rights Protection (DNCRP) and Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) also raiding several markets every day. But those appear to have no impact on the commodity prices. Prices remain reasonable as long the mobile court stays in the market.

Five teams of the directorate, on Sunday, inspected 16 kitchen and wholesale markets in the capital, including New Market, Lalbagh, Babu Bazar, Karwan

Bazar, Gulshan, Banashree, Shantinagar, Khilgaon, Hazaribagh, Jigatala, Mirpur and Motijheel.

A Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) team raided the capital's Shyambazar kitchen market on Sunday on allegations that vendors were selling onions, potatoes and other essentials at an exorbitant price capitalizing on coronavirus panic.

RAB's Executive Magistrate Sarwar Alam led the raid. RAB-1 is assisting the operation. Alam said some dishonest vendors were exploiting coronavirus panic charging higher prices for onion, potato and other essentials.

While visiting different kitchen market in the capital this correspondent found, the essential commodities including rice, lentil, edible oil and different vegetables are selling at high prices. Coarse variety of rice was selling at Tk 48 to Tk 50 per kg while medium quality rice at Tk 54 to Tk 56 and finer quality rice at Tk 65 to Tk 70 a kg on Sunday.

Rice prices increased around 35 per cent in last few days following panic buying, according to Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB). Sugar prices increased to Tk 70 to Tk 75 from Tk 66-Tk 70 a kg earlier.

Potato prices remained static at Tk 25-Tk 35 a kg depending on varieties. TCB recorded a 30-33 per cent hike in potato prices in last five days.

Onion prices which went up to Tk 80 a kg on Friday, however, declined to some extent as it was sold at Tk 60 to Tk 70 a kg on the day. Price of onion was Tk 40 a kg last week.

Lentil prices remained static at Tk 90 to Tk 95 (coarse) and Tk 130 to Tk 150 (finer) a kg on the day.

Egg prices shot up to Tk 110 to Tk 115 a dozen in last three days which was Tk 90 to Tk 96 earlier.

A customer in Kazipara said he went home without buying onion as the seller asked Tk 70 a kg. When he returned after 10 minutes, the price rose to Tk 80 a kg, the customer said. The price dropped below Tk 45 last week after India lifted ban on export.

Local garlic was selling at Tk 120 to Tk 130 in the kitchen markets which was Tk 70 to Tk 80 two ago. Price of imported garlic was Tk 180 to Tk 190 per kg on Sunday which was 140 to Tk 150 on Wednesday.

Prices of ginger increased by Tk 60 to Tk 70 a kg sand prices of potato rose to 25 to Tk 28. Prices of lemon, gourd, bitter gourd, cucumber, beans have been hiked.

Bitter gourd was sold at Tk 120 per kg. Medium-sized gourd was selling at Tk 50 a piece. The essential item was sold at Tk 25 (cardinal, diamond) and Tk 35 (local or carriage) a kg. The price of a hali (four) of lemon has doubled. A hali was being sold at Tk 60 to Tk 80. Cucumber was being sold at Tk 60 and eggplant at Tk 50.

Chicken (broiler) was selling at Tk 160 per kg while chicken (local) Tk 320 to Tk 350 per piece and chicken (Pakistani) Tk 220 to Tk 250 per piece.

Fish prices remained unchanged. Ruhi was selling at Tk 270 to Tk 350 a kg, Katla at Tk 250 to Tk 320 a kg, Pangas at Tk 150 to Tk 180 a kg and Tilapia at Tk 150 to Tk 200 a kg.



















