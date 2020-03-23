AL gives 7 directives to party activists over COVID-19





At the same time, it has also asked them to work to prevent price hike of essential commodities and stop spreading of rumours through creating awareness among the people.

AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Sunday issued seven directives comprising these through a press release. Its office secretary Biplob Borua signed the release for the party.

Obaidul Quader also asked its leaders and activists to follow the health directives, avoid mass gatherings and create awareness among the country's people.

He also urged them to start mass campaigns for creating awareness by giving scientific information about the coronavirus.

He also directed them to resist the errant businessmen, who are profiting by panic buying, by hiking prices in this critical period.

Quader also claimed that united efforts and awareness is needed to get rid of the common enemy of the world and people have to be patient in this regard without being panicked.















