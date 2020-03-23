Govt employees asked not to leave station





The Cabinet Division on Sunday issued a circular in this regard. Cabinet Division's Deputy Secretary Md. Aminul Islam Khan signed the circular.

In the circular, the Cabinet Division said the COVID 19 has turned into

an epidemic in the country.

To control the disease, the officials and employees including district and upazila levels were asked to ensure their mandatory presence at their respective work stations or offices to provide emergency support to fight against the Coronavirus.

The order will remain effective until any further notice, the circular said.

Earlier, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare cancelled leaves or holidays of all officials and physicians under the ministry due to the outbreak of Covid-19, a new strain of Coronavirus, in the country.

Bangladesh has so far recorded three deaths and 24 infections from Covid-19, a pandemic announced by the World Health Organization (WHO).

The fast spreading virus has claimed more than 13,000 lives and infected over 300,000 people across the world, according to Worldometer.

The authorities concerned have already locked down several areas like Mirpur's Tolarbagh, Madaripur's Shibchar and Gaibandha's Sadullapur to fight against the virus.

The country's people were asked to remain in the houses instead of roaming here and there during the period.

In the wake of growing number of Coronavirus infection cases in the country, the authorities of Dhaka Power Distribution Company Ltd (DPDC) has banned visitors at the head office from Sunday morning. The restriction will remain in force until March 31.

DPDC is the first government office, which imposed the ban on visitors to minimize the risk of COVID-19 infection.































