Petrobangla signs deal with Norwegian company





The official said the TGS-SCHLUMBERGER JV will conduct the survey at its own cost to collect the seismic data from the country's maritime areas and share its data free of cost with state-owned Petrobangla.

But the company will have the right to sell the data to interested international companies who will want to participate in the hydrocarbon exploration in the Bangladesh's offshore areas. "Finally we could be able to sign the contract with the JV on March 11. The government decided to go for a multi-client survey in order to acquire data on the prospective hydrocarbon deposits in the country's undisputed maritime territories, following a decision of the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS)," a senior official of Petrobangla said.

As per contract TGS-SCHLUMBERGER will conduct 32,000 line kilometer seismic surveys in deep sea areas excluding the SS-4, SS-9, SS-11 and DS-12 blocks of the Bay of Bengal.

"The contract will have to complete the data acquisition, processing and interpretation within 24 months of the signing of the contract. The company will ink a 10-year agreement with Petrobangla to sell this data to third parties.

Petrobangla will not share any of the costs incurred by the job but will retain the right to share the survey results and relevant data with prospective investors, usually the international oil and gas companies," the official added.

It has been saying that non-availability of this data was proving a stumbling block to a number of attempts by the government to award contracts to the IOCs for the country's deep sea blocks.

According to the sources in Energy Ministry and Petrobangla, the long-pending proposal to award the contract has finally received the approval of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs in its last meeting.

The approval came after a long time on completion of the selection process where the TGS-SCHLUMBERGER JV stood first getting the highest 94.04 marks in the bid evaluation process among the four international bidders vying for the job.

"There was an allegation that the company obtained the marks through 'improper way', however, a probe body led by the Law Ministry to look into whether there was any irregularity in the tender process of the multi-client seismic survey in the country's offshore areas, spending 18 months, could not found anything," according to the Energy division.





The Energy Division took its first move for conducting multi-client seismic survey about four years back. But after selection of TGS-SCHLUMBERGER JV firm through tender process, the Prime Minister's Office cancelled the process.

Again the Energy Ministry took a fresh move and state-owned Petrobangla reportedly floated the re-tender following disapproval from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) of the first tender.

According to official sources, the state-owned hydrocarbons corporation received bids from five international seismic survey companies including Norway-based Tomlinson Geophysical Services Inc & Schlumberger, China's BGP, DMNG and Marine Arctic Geological Expedition (MAGE) from Russia, and US-based Geotrace.

Officials said that of these five companies, all except MAGE participated in the first tender invited by Petrobangla in February 2015. A Singapore-based company-Dolphin Geophysical- that took part in the first tender did not submit any bid next time.



















Petrobangla, the state-owned oil and gas corporation - has signed a contract with TGS-SCHLUMBERGER JV, a Norwegian joint venture, for 2D Non-Exclusive Multi-Client Seismic Survey in the country's maritime areas.The official said the TGS-SCHLUMBERGER JV will conduct the survey at its own cost to collect the seismic data from the country's maritime areas and share its data free of cost with state-owned Petrobangla.But the company will have the right to sell the data to interested international companies who will want to participate in the hydrocarbon exploration in the Bangladesh's offshore areas. "Finally we could be able to sign the contract with the JV on March 11. The government decided to go for a multi-client survey in order to acquire data on the prospective hydrocarbon deposits in the country's undisputed maritime territories, following a decision of the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS)," a senior official of Petrobangla said.As per contract TGS-SCHLUMBERGER will conduct 32,000 line kilometer seismic surveys in deep sea areas excluding the SS-4, SS-9, SS-11 and DS-12 blocks of the Bay of Bengal."The contract will have to complete the data acquisition, processing and interpretation within 24 months of the signing of the contract. The company will ink a 10-year agreement with Petrobangla to sell this data to third parties.Petrobangla will not share any of the costs incurred by the job but will retain the right to share the survey results and relevant data with prospective investors, usually the international oil and gas companies," the official added.It has been saying that non-availability of this data was proving a stumbling block to a number of attempts by the government to award contracts to the IOCs for the country's deep sea blocks.According to the sources in Energy Ministry and Petrobangla, the long-pending proposal to award the contract has finally received the approval of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs in its last meeting.The approval came after a long time on completion of the selection process where the TGS-SCHLUMBERGER JV stood first getting the highest 94.04 marks in the bid evaluation process among the four international bidders vying for the job."There was an allegation that the company obtained the marks through 'improper way', however, a probe body led by the Law Ministry to look into whether there was any irregularity in the tender process of the multi-client seismic survey in the country's offshore areas, spending 18 months, could not found anything," according to the Energy division.The Energy Division took its first move for conducting multi-client seismic survey about four years back. But after selection of TGS-SCHLUMBERGER JV firm through tender process, the Prime Minister's Office cancelled the process.Again the Energy Ministry took a fresh move and state-owned Petrobangla reportedly floated the re-tender following disapproval from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) of the first tender.According to official sources, the state-owned hydrocarbons corporation received bids from five international seismic survey companies including Norway-based Tomlinson Geophysical Services Inc & Schlumberger, China's BGP, DMNG and Marine Arctic Geological Expedition (MAGE) from Russia, and US-based Geotrace.Officials said that of these five companies, all except MAGE participated in the first tender invited by Petrobangla in February 2015. A Singapore-based company-Dolphin Geophysical- that took part in the first tender did not submit any bid next time.