Patients’ sufferings increase for fear of coronavirus





As doctors said they have not sufficient equipment which is commonly known as Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to provide treatment to suspected COVID-19 patients.

Although it was not possible to track this elderly woman to know her final situation but talking to the Daily Observer a couple of patients who were also present during the incident said that Tohida was inhumanly treated by the then attendant doctors.

Shahila Ahmed, 41, came from Azimpur to take advice from the doctor as she was suffering from fever for few days, said that when Tohida was on the next call, doctor asked her to talk from far away.

"When she was talking from a distance it was not possible for a doctor to listen to her problem," she said.

She also said that Tohida left the place after having been refused any kind of treatment and nobody knows what happened later.

However, health experts said that witchhunting of doctors accused of such ill treatment will not bring the situation under control.

Profoundly realizing the whole situation, they also demanded government should provide PPEs and supply those to the doctors, nurses and staff members at all hospitals and clinics across the country to prevent spread of the virus.

However, a group of patients who were admitted to Thakurgaon General Hospital left the hospital on Sunday when a rumor went spread that one coronavirus patient was admitted there.

Besides, recently a young Bangladeshi returnee from Canada named Nazma Amin, 24, died allegedly of negligence of Dhaka Medical Hospital (DMCH), due to fear of coronavirus.

Nazma was having gastrointestinal complications but the doctor' inattention stemmed from their suspicion that the patient had coronavirus.

When asked for comments, Prof Dr Khan Abul Kalam of Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH), said that they are not well- equipped to test patients for coronavirus and the medical staff did not have protective gears.

"We do not have Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), so how could we deal with these patients. So they are refusing to approach the patient," he said. Amid this situation already four doctors of DMCH have been home quarantined to stem the spread of coronavirus.

He also confirmed the matter and said that two doctors from the nephrology department and two from the medicine department have been asked to stay in home quarantine.

"Because they have provided treatment to 10 patients of whom four tested positive for coronavirs," he said.

Just focusing on the issue, he said that the doctors must have necessary PPEs, unless the general people will face serious sufferings.

"So without any delay government must-provide adequate protective suits and other equipment," he said.

However, a circular is being issued by the authority of the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMS) on March 22.

The circular orders that doctors must provide proper treatment in the outdoor of the respective hospital and they must admit the critical patients in the hospitals without any delay.

Professor Dr ABM Abdul Hannan signed the circular urging all the surgeons, doctors and other staff to continue their duties.

He also requested all the doctors, nurses and staff to use their face masks, gloves, hand sanitizers for their personal protection.

Talking to the Daily Observer, Prof Dr Mohammad Rahifqul Islam of the BSMMU said that besides ensuring the personal security of the hospital staff, they will also ensure the outdoor safety by providing adequate sanitizers and hand wash to the patients and their attendants.

In Bangladesh, 27 cases tested positive for coronavirus, five were released after treatment, two died and 20 others are currently undergoing treatment at different hospitals, 40 people were kept in isolation and 15,172 were kept in home quarantine till Sunday, according to data compiled by the Directorate General of Health Services.

The Health Minister, while briefing reporters, said the government has set aside 5,293 beds for isolation throughout the country.

According to the data given by the quarantine group of the unit, the beds ensured in Dhaka are 1,352, Chittagong 1,223, Rajshahi 817, Khulna 428, Barisal 174, Sylhet 271, Rangpur 439 and Mymensingh 539. Of these, some 650 are at four hospitals in Dhaka city.



















