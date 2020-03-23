Video
Monday, 23 March, 2020
Three more test positive for coronavirus: IEDCR

Published : Monday, 23 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 120
Staff Correspondent

Three persons tested positive for Coronavirus on Sunday raising the total number of infected people to 27 across the country.
Two persons have so far died according to the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) report.
Meanwhile, a woman died early Sunday with Coronavirus symptoms. However, the IEDCR said she wasn't diagnosed with Coronavirus.
The IEDCR said the UK returnee woman was put under isolation at a Sylhet hospital but she died early Sunday and she wasn't diagnosed with the virus.
But the deceased was buried through full protective measures with the rules of World Health Organization (WHO) and her relatives were kept in quarantine.
The woman, aged around 61, breathed her last at Sylhet Shaheed Shamsuddin Ahmed Hospital around 3:30am, said Civil Surgeon of Sylhet, Premanando Mondol.
She returned from London on March 4 and had been suffering from fever, cough and breathing problems for the last 10 days.
Three more people were detected with coronavirus on Sunday while two people fully recovered and released from hospital, said Director of the IEDCR Meerjady Sabrina Flora on Sunday. She disclosed the information at a regular press briefing on coronavirua at IEDCR in Mohakhali. "One female and two more males have been infected with coronavirus. Two of them are foreign returnees and the other got infected after coming in contact with the affected person," IEDCR Director said. The IEDCR has tested 65 samples and received 3,812 phone calls in last 24 hours, she said.
Flora said, "27 cases tested positive for coronavirus, five were released after treatment, two died and 20 others are currently undergoing treatment at different hospitals."
She said, "The IEDCR currently has 13,000 testing kits in its stock and over 30,000 will be imported shortly from China."
Bangladesh announced the country's first death from coronavirus on March 18 and the second death of coronavirus patients on March 21. Flora suggested people "As I do every day, I'm discouraging all kinds of public gatherings, meetings and rallies. People also should avoid public transport and try to keep a meter of distance from each other."
Besides, three more Bangladeshis who landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport with high fever from United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Malaysia were sent to a hospital in Dhaka on Sunday.
The three were sent to Kuwait Bangladesh Friendship Government Hospital, an official at the airport's health desk said on Sunday.
"One passenger returned from Dubai by an Emirates flight around 9:00pm yesterday and two others returned by a Malaysian Airlines flight around 12midnight," the official said.
The government on Sunday banned entry of foreign nationals through the country's land ports to prevent transmission of coronavirus.
The restriction will remain in force until further notice, according to a notification of the Home Ministry.
Meanwhile, the Education Ministry on Sunday postponed the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and its equivalent examinations scheduled to begin on April 1 due to the coronavirus outbreak.
 While talking to journalists, Mohammad Abul Khair, Public Relations Officer of the Education Ministry, confirmed the decision.


