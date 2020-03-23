Dhaka faces shutdown



Nearly deserted streets are becoming increasingly common in the capital with the number of coronavirus affected people rising every day. The photos taken from different parts of Dhaka city show the dwellers preferring social distancing to prevent the pandemic from spreading. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Due to the spread of infection of COVID-19 across the country, Bangabandhu International Conference Centre, Bashudhara International Convention Centre, National Zoo, Persona and other important places have already been shutdown.

Motijheel

The government announced that people should not come out from their homes unless for any emergency purpose. The government already locked down Shibchar of Madaripur and Sadullahpur of Gaibandha district.

The government already suspended all programmes of the Independence Day on March 26.

Bangladesh Dokan Malik Samity on Sunday all shopping complexes and malls in the country will remain closed from March 25 to March 31.

Jahangir Gate

The country has 5,750 shopping complexes, including 250 in the capital, he said. City dwellers are not going out of home or meeting family or friends due to further transmission of deadly virus (COVID-19).

As a result, most of the city dwellers are staying at their respective residences and maintaining digital communication through social media application such as Facebook, WhatsApp, IMO, Viber, Duo, Telegram, Skype and Google Meet.

Most of the telecom operators, IT firms, universities, non-governmental organizations (NGO's) have advised their employees to work from their homes.

Telecom operator Grameenphone official Abu Bakar Bakshi told Daily Observer, "We are now doing our official work using internet. There is fear of transmitting the virus if we go to the office for doing our official work. Now we are communicating digitally."

Hatirjheel

Earlier, the government ordered shutdown of educational intuitions across the country until March 31.

However, some educational institutions prefer online classes through internet-based applications.

A private university student Mamun Abdullah said, "For the first time I am experiencing online classes through virtual media."

Another person has died after suffering from coronavirus. The total number of fatalities now stands at three in the country. In addition, four more people have been affected. As a result, the total number of people affected is 27. Five of them have recovered and have been sent home.

