Monday, 23 March, 2020, 11:00 PM
latest Army to be deployed on streets Tuesday       10 days' public holiday begins March 26        3rd death confirmed in country, total cases 33      
Dhaka faces shutdown

People working, socialising from home on internet

Published : Monday, 23 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 171
Mohammad Zakaria

Nearly deserted streets are becoming increasingly common in the capital with the number of coronavirus affected people rising every day. The photos taken from different parts of Dhaka city show the dwellers preferring social distancing to prevent the pandemic from spreading. PHOTO: OBSERVER



Amid fear of a novel coronavirus epidemic in the country, all conference centres, community centres, shopping malls, places of public gatherings, beauty parlours have been shutdown till further notice.
Due to the spread of infection of COVID-19 across the country, Bangabandhu International Conference Centre, Bashudhara International Convention Centre, National Zoo, Persona and other important places have already been shutdown.   
Motijheel



However, most of the multinational organisations, top business organisations and privates companies have stooped their official activities in office and asked their employees to work from home through virtual media.
The government announced that people should not come out from their homes unless for any emergency purpose. The government already locked down Shibchar of Madaripur and Sadullahpur of Gaibandha district.
The government already suspended all programmes of the Independence Day on March 26.
Bangladesh Dokan Malik Samity on Sunday all shopping complexes and malls in the country will remain closed from March 25 to March 31.
Jahangir Gate



It said super shops, kitchen markets, pharmacies and grocery shops will remain out of the purview of the decision.
The country has 5,750 shopping complexes, including 250 in the capital, he said. City dwellers are not going out of home or meeting family or friends due to further transmission of deadly virus (COVID-19).
As a result, most of the city dwellers are staying at their respective residences and maintaining digital communication through social media application such as Facebook, WhatsApp, IMO, Viber, Duo, Telegram, Skype and Google Meet.
Most of the telecom operators, IT firms, universities, non-governmental organizations (NGO's) have advised their employees to work from their homes.
Telecom operator Grameenphone official Abu Bakar Bakshi told Daily Observer, "We are now doing our official work using internet. There is fear of transmitting the virus if we go to the office for doing our official work. Now we are communicating digitally."
Hatirjheel



After the end of the crisis, we will be able to work in person, he added.
Earlier, the government ordered shutdown of educational intuitions across the country until March 31.
However, some educational institutions prefer online classes through internet-based applications.
A private university student Mamun Abdullah said, "For the first time I am experiencing online classes through virtual media."
Another person has died after suffering from coronavirus. The total number of fatalities now stands at three in the country. In addition, four more people have been affected. As a result, the total number of people affected is 27. Five of them have recovered and have been sent home.
The first three corona patients were identified on March 8. And the first death was reported on March 18.


