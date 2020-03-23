HC orders for PPE for doctors, nurses





The High Court on Sunday ordered the authorities concerned to provide necessary personal protective equipment (PPEs) to doctors, nurses and staff members at all hospitals and clinics to prevent spread of Coronavirus.The court directed the Health Secretary to immediately form an advisory committee to prepare a list of necessary equipment in 48 hours to deal with the Coronavirus outbreak.After getting the list, the authorities will collect the equipment in next seven days and then, the Directorate General of Health Services willdistribute those among doctors, nurses and staff members at all hospital and clinics.The HC bench of Justice Md Ashraful Kamal and Justice Sardar Md Rashed Jahangir passed the order after hearing on a writ petition filed by Human Rights and Peace for Bangladesh.Lawyer Manzill Murshed told the court on behalf of the writ petition that most of the doctors, nurses and staff members are facing equipment crisis.If the doctors and nurses are kept unprotected, they cannot provide services to patients, he said.