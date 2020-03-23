Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 23 March, 2020, 11:00 PM
latest Army to be deployed on streets Tuesday       10 days' public holiday begins March 26        3rd death confirmed in country, total cases 33      
Home Miscellaneous

HC orders for PPE for doctors, nurses

Published : Monday, 23 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 129
Staff Correspondent

The High Court on Sunday ordered the authorities concerned to provide necessary personal protective equipment (PPEs) to doctors, nurses and staff members at all hospitals and clinics to prevent spread of Coronavirus.
The court directed the Health Secretary to immediately form an advisory committee to prepare a list of necessary equipment in 48 hours to deal with the Coronavirus outbreak.
After getting the list, the authorities will collect the equipment in next seven days and then, the Directorate General of Health Services will
distribute those among doctors, nurses and staff members at all hospital and clinics.




The HC bench of Justice Md Ashraful Kamal and Justice Sardar Md Rashed Jahangir passed the order after hearing on a writ petition filed by Human Rights and Peace for Bangladesh.
Lawyer Manzill Murshed told the court on behalf of the writ petition that most of the doctors, nurses and staff members are facing equipment crisis.
If the doctors and nurses are kept unprotected, they cannot provide services to patients, he said.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
HC orders for PPE for doctors, nurses
Virtual media briefing on "Health and Economic Risks of Corona Pandemic and Recommendations"
Voter turnout low as casting of fake votes by EVM not possible: EC
Import of 10,000 test kits, 10,000 PE from China soon: FM
AL candidate in Dhaka-10 fails to cast vote
Juma prayers at Tangail mosque suspended
Coronavirus hits migrant workers in Qatar
DU, JU chalk out elaborate programmes


Latest News
Coronavirus: Banks to remain open during holidays
BNP urges govt to ensure Khaleda’s safety
Will overcome COVID-19 challenges working together
Long-route bus services in Khulna to be suspended from Wednesday
Covid-19: India shuts down flights, big cities
AL suspends all political programmes
Secretariat entrance pass suspended
US should lift sanctions if it wants to help: Rouhani
Global death toll from coronavirus passes 15,000
Bangladeshi imam dies from coronavirus in Gambia
Most Read News
Public panic over COVID-19
Govt office restricts visitors for first time
Dybala, girlfriend test positive for coronavirus
10 days' public holiday begins March 26
Gaibandha's Sadullapur under lockdown
Open letter to PM to deal with coronavirus situation
UK returnee dies in Sylhet isolation unit
B'desh to contribute US$ 1.5mn to COVID-19 Emergency Fund
HSC, equivalent exams postponed
Shopping malls, markets to remain shut from Mar 25-31
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft