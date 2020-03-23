

Farmers benefit from Mongol Canal re-digging at Dhamoirhat

Dhamoirhat Mongol Khal Water Management Cooperative Association Ltd has re-dug 4 km of the 9.75 km long canal under sustainable project of Local Government Engineering Department (LGED).

The canal flows through Dhamoirhat Municipality. It was last dredged in 2004-2005 fiscal year. Over the years it got re-filled with silt. As a result, the surrounding houses and croplands were inundated following slight rise in the water level of the canal.

To solve this problem, the association under LGED has re-dug the canal's 4 km portion ranging from zero point of Mongalkotha Village to western part of Malahar Village at a cost of Tk 1.07 crore.

Several thousand farmers of different villages including Uttar Chakjodu and Mongalkotha of Dhamoirhat Municipality, and Taljhari and Beyadanga of Umar Union are enjoying different benefits of the canal digging.

A beneficiary farmer Amzad Hossen of Mongalkotha Village said, due to siltation for long, the canal's bed was filled. After the re-digging, farmers are now enjoying benefits.

Farmer Ramzan Ali of Uttar Chakjodu Village said using the canal water, Boro saplings were planted. Besides, different vegetables like potato, wheat, mustard, onion and garlic were cultivated in the Rabi season with its water.

Closing the sluice gate, water was reserved in the rainy season. Presently, farmers are commercially rearing ducks in the canal.

Farmer Md Tarikul Islam of Jabai Beel area in Sapahar Upazila of the district is farming 230 ducks.

He said he had fallen in problem with his ducks in the dry season as other areas were dried out. Then he got the resort in the canal for his birds.









Referring to the 522-member association, Upazila LGED Officer Md Ali Hossen said in a contract with the executive engineer, 22 labourer groups dug 70 per cent of the canal's portion with excavators while the beneficiary labourers dug the remaining 30 per cent.

The agriculture sector of the area has got increased production following the re-digging of the canal. The association members have been benefitted in socio-economic terms.

The association members demanded re-digging of the remaining portion of the canal.

Ali Hossain assured that after getting further allocation, the remaining portion of the canal will be dug. DHAMOIRHAT, NAOGAON, Mar 22: Thousands of farmers are getting benefit for re-digging of the Mongol Canal in Dhamoirhat Upazila of the district.Dhamoirhat Mongol Khal Water Management Cooperative Association Ltd has re-dug 4 km of the 9.75 km long canal under sustainable project of Local Government Engineering Department (LGED).The canal flows through Dhamoirhat Municipality. It was last dredged in 2004-2005 fiscal year. Over the years it got re-filled with silt. As a result, the surrounding houses and croplands were inundated following slight rise in the water level of the canal.To solve this problem, the association under LGED has re-dug the canal's 4 km portion ranging from zero point of Mongalkotha Village to western part of Malahar Village at a cost of Tk 1.07 crore.Several thousand farmers of different villages including Uttar Chakjodu and Mongalkotha of Dhamoirhat Municipality, and Taljhari and Beyadanga of Umar Union are enjoying different benefits of the canal digging.A beneficiary farmer Amzad Hossen of Mongalkotha Village said, due to siltation for long, the canal's bed was filled. After the re-digging, farmers are now enjoying benefits.Farmer Ramzan Ali of Uttar Chakjodu Village said using the canal water, Boro saplings were planted. Besides, different vegetables like potato, wheat, mustard, onion and garlic were cultivated in the Rabi season with its water.Closing the sluice gate, water was reserved in the rainy season. Presently, farmers are commercially rearing ducks in the canal.Farmer Md Tarikul Islam of Jabai Beel area in Sapahar Upazila of the district is farming 230 ducks.He said he had fallen in problem with his ducks in the dry season as other areas were dried out. Then he got the resort in the canal for his birds.Referring to the 522-member association, Upazila LGED Officer Md Ali Hossen said in a contract with the executive engineer, 22 labourer groups dug 70 per cent of the canal's portion with excavators while the beneficiary labourers dug the remaining 30 per cent.The agriculture sector of the area has got increased production following the re-digging of the canal. The association members have been benefitted in socio-economic terms.The association members demanded re-digging of the remaining portion of the canal.Ali Hossain assured that after getting further allocation, the remaining portion of the canal will be dug.