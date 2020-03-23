4 found dead in four dists





BARISHAL: Police recovered a man's floating body from a pond in Sona Miar Bridge area of the city on Saturday afternoon.

Deceased Hanif Hawlader, 38, was the son of Barek Hawlader of Karapur area in Barishal Sadar Upazila.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Airport Police Station (PS) Zahid Bin Alam confirmed the incident.

MANIKGANJ: Police recovered a woman's hanging body from a bamboo bush in Betila-Mitra Union under Sadar Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.

Deceased Ranu Begum, 45, was the wife of Arman Ali of Dhamrai Upazila in Dhaka District.

Afroz Ahmed, nephew of the deceased and general secretary of No. 6 Ward Awami League, said his aunt was mentally retarded, and she had gone missing from home about a month back.

NETRAKONA: Police recovered a man's body beside a road in Kendua Upazila of the district early Saturday.

Deceased Abdus Sattar, 45, was a resident of Dulli Village.

Locals saw the body beside the Kendua-Madan Road in Kendua Municipality area and informed police.

Police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.

BOGURA: Police recovered an unknown youth's floating body from a lake of the Diabetes Park in Shakpala intersection of the district town on Friday morning.

Sources said locals saw the body in the said area in the morning and informed police.

Later, police recovered the body and sent it to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical Hospital morgue.





























