3,734 locals, foreign returnees sent to home quarantine in 7 districts





FENI: A total of 354 foreign returnees including 156 new along with their 1,701 family members were sent to home quarantine in the district.

Following this the total number of home-quarantined people stands at 2,055. On the other hand, district health department released 21 expatriates and their 72 family members from home quarantine.

Besides, nine institutional quarantines and isolation corner of 105 beds were prepared for preventing coronavirus.

Of these, 30 beds each at Feni 250-Bed General Hospital and Feni Trauma Centre, 20 beds in Sonagazi Mangalkandi 20-Bed Health Complex, and five beds in five upazila health complexes each were prepared.

Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr Sazzad Hossain confirmed the information adding that, the nine institutional quarantines were established in Feni Mahbubul Haque Peyara Swimming Pool, Youth Development Training Centre at Fulgazi, Chhagalnaiya Purba Haripur Government Primary School, Daganbhuiyan Upazila Duck Bungalow, Al-Helal Academy at Sonagazi, Poet Shamsur Rahman Pilot High School at Porshuram, Mirzanagar Primary School, Chithaliya Nasir Uddin High School, and Boxmahmud High School.

The district administration, health department and police are observing the home-quarantined people regularly to prevent coronavirus, the CS added.

MANIKGANJ: A total of 467 foreign returnees with 50 new are currently in home quarantine in the district.

Thirty-five persons were released on Sunday after ending their 14-day quarantine period.

A total of 193 people were released in the last eight days, District CS Dr Anwarul Amin Akhand confirmed.

A 17-bed isolation unit, with 12 for man and five for woman, was kept prepared at Manikganj Sadar Hospital while a quarantine unit of 100 people was also made in this connection.

KHULNA: A total of 438 foreign returnees were sent to home quarantine in nine upazilas and two metropolis of the district till Sunday to prevent further spread of coronavirus.

Of them, a total of 175 overseas returnees have gone on home quarantine during the last 24 hours, and as many as 17 returnees were released as they maintained the condition of staying home quarantine for 14 days, said an official of Khulna CS office here on Sunday.

"The expatriates have recently returned from China, Italy, Malaysia and other Middle East countries, and they have been asked to remain in their respective home quarantine," said CS Dr. Sujat Ahmed.

He also said stern action would be taken against the overseas returnees if they violate the directives of confinement.

Khulna district administration, Khulna Metropolitan Police, Khulna City Corporation and District Health Department continued distributing leaflets inscribed with doings and necessary health instructions for containing the outbreak of the deadly virus.

PABNA: The quarantining toll is increasing every day in the district.

During the last 24 hours till Friday, a total of 329 were brought to home quarantine in the district. With this, the quarantine toll stands at 399 here.

Panicked people are gathering for panic-buying. Taking this chance, unscrupulous traders have increased the prices of essentials.

CS Dr Mehedi Iqbal said including 279 from Iswardi Upazila, a total of 329 were quarantined during the last 24 hours.

According to him, most of the quarantined in Iswardi are foreign citizens. They are employed in different projects including Ruppoor Nuclear Plant.

In Sadar Upazila, 17 have been quarantined, followed by seven each in Atgharia, Bera and Faridpur, eight in Sujanagar, four in Chatmohar, and two in Bhangura.

All types of social and religious functions, meeting and seminar have been barred in the district.

In the fear of rising commodity prices, common people went for emergency stocking of essential items making customers' crowding in kitchen markets.

The unscrupulous sections have rated up their commodities. Rice price has gone up mostly. Per sack rice is selling at Tk 2,500 against previous Tk 2,000. General customers demanded strong bazaar monitoring.

BOGURA: No case of coronavirus infection has yet been found in the district. But, still a 14-day home-quarantine has been made mandatory for the returnees.

A total of 308 returnees were quarantined in the last six days till Friday while 228 were quarantined on Thursday.

District CS's control room confirmed no case of coronavirus attack.

Deputy CS Dr Mostafizur Rahman assured all going fine in quarantine.

Officially, foreign returnees are not allowed to move out or mixing freely until having undergone a 14-day observation.

Monitoring by the district administration comprising police has been intensified.

A mobile court fined four persons Tk 20,000 on Thursday for not abiding by the quarantine order, said Additional Magistrate Salah Uddin.

At present foreign returnees are staying in homes.

The district administration has ordered upazila nirbahi officers (UNOs) and district executive magistrates to run mobile courts regularly.

Full-proof monitoring has been launched in each union with one sub-inspector (SI) and one assistant sub-inspector (ASI) and a village police member in each team, said Police Super (SP) Ali Ashraf Bhuiyan.

Also, locals of wards and unions are keeping them in watch in order to ensure their own security, the SP added.

BHANDARIA, PIROJPUR: A total of 35 foreign returnees were sent to home quarantine in Bhandaria Upazila of the district.

Bhandraria Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr HM Zahirul Islam confirmed the news on Friday.

Health Department and the upazila administration sources said the home-quarantined people returned back from Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, Dubai, Katar, America, London and India.

A monitoring team, with Health Department officials, union Parishad members (UP), political activists and teachers, was formed under the presidency of UP chairmen of seven unions to monitor the home-quarantined people for the next 14 days.

Meanwhile, a two-bed isolation unit was opened in the upazila health complex here. Apart from this a team of 11 members under the supervision of the upazila administration and a rapid response team of two doctors under the Health Department were formed to maintain the strict surveillance.

SAPAHAR, NAOGAON: At least 32 foreign returnees were sent to home quarantine in Sapahar Upazila of the district.

Upazila Health Department confirmed the information.

The upazila administration and health department officials are regularly observing those home-quarantined people from morning till afternoon.

Following this, the officials on Friday visited them, and provided necessary instructions regarding treatment.

UNO Kallyan Chowdhury, Assistant Commissioner (Land) Sohrab Hossain, Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Md Ruhul Amin, Public Health Engineer Santosh Kumar, and Inspector (Investigation) of Sapahar Police Station Monirul Islam were present at that time.

The UNO urged all to cooperate with the administration to prevent coronavirus.



















A total of 3,734 local people and foreign returnees were sent to home quarantine in seven districts- Feni, Manikganj, Khulna, Pabna, Bogura, Pirojpur and Naogaon, recently, preventing coronavirus.FENI: A total of 354 foreign returnees including 156 new along with their 1,701 family members were sent to home quarantine in the district.Following this the total number of home-quarantined people stands at 2,055. On the other hand, district health department released 21 expatriates and their 72 family members from home quarantine.Besides, nine institutional quarantines and isolation corner of 105 beds were prepared for preventing coronavirus.Of these, 30 beds each at Feni 250-Bed General Hospital and Feni Trauma Centre, 20 beds in Sonagazi Mangalkandi 20-Bed Health Complex, and five beds in five upazila health complexes each were prepared.Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr Sazzad Hossain confirmed the information adding that, the nine institutional quarantines were established in Feni Mahbubul Haque Peyara Swimming Pool, Youth Development Training Centre at Fulgazi, Chhagalnaiya Purba Haripur Government Primary School, Daganbhuiyan Upazila Duck Bungalow, Al-Helal Academy at Sonagazi, Poet Shamsur Rahman Pilot High School at Porshuram, Mirzanagar Primary School, Chithaliya Nasir Uddin High School, and Boxmahmud High School.The district administration, health department and police are observing the home-quarantined people regularly to prevent coronavirus, the CS added.MANIKGANJ: A total of 467 foreign returnees with 50 new are currently in home quarantine in the district.Thirty-five persons were released on Sunday after ending their 14-day quarantine period.A total of 193 people were released in the last eight days, District CS Dr Anwarul Amin Akhand confirmed.A 17-bed isolation unit, with 12 for man and five for woman, was kept prepared at Manikganj Sadar Hospital while a quarantine unit of 100 people was also made in this connection.KHULNA: A total of 438 foreign returnees were sent to home quarantine in nine upazilas and two metropolis of the district till Sunday to prevent further spread of coronavirus.Of them, a total of 175 overseas returnees have gone on home quarantine during the last 24 hours, and as many as 17 returnees were released as they maintained the condition of staying home quarantine for 14 days, said an official of Khulna CS office here on Sunday."The expatriates have recently returned from China, Italy, Malaysia and other Middle East countries, and they have been asked to remain in their respective home quarantine," said CS Dr. Sujat Ahmed.He also said stern action would be taken against the overseas returnees if they violate the directives of confinement.Khulna district administration, Khulna Metropolitan Police, Khulna City Corporation and District Health Department continued distributing leaflets inscribed with doings and necessary health instructions for containing the outbreak of the deadly virus.PABNA: The quarantining toll is increasing every day in the district.During the last 24 hours till Friday, a total of 329 were brought to home quarantine in the district. With this, the quarantine toll stands at 399 here.Panicked people are gathering for panic-buying. Taking this chance, unscrupulous traders have increased the prices of essentials.CS Dr Mehedi Iqbal said including 279 from Iswardi Upazila, a total of 329 were quarantined during the last 24 hours.According to him, most of the quarantined in Iswardi are foreign citizens. They are employed in different projects including Ruppoor Nuclear Plant.In Sadar Upazila, 17 have been quarantined, followed by seven each in Atgharia, Bera and Faridpur, eight in Sujanagar, four in Chatmohar, and two in Bhangura.All types of social and religious functions, meeting and seminar have been barred in the district.In the fear of rising commodity prices, common people went for emergency stocking of essential items making customers' crowding in kitchen markets.The unscrupulous sections have rated up their commodities. Rice price has gone up mostly. Per sack rice is selling at Tk 2,500 against previous Tk 2,000. General customers demanded strong bazaar monitoring.BOGURA: No case of coronavirus infection has yet been found in the district. But, still a 14-day home-quarantine has been made mandatory for the returnees.A total of 308 returnees were quarantined in the last six days till Friday while 228 were quarantined on Thursday.District CS's control room confirmed no case of coronavirus attack.Deputy CS Dr Mostafizur Rahman assured all going fine in quarantine.Officially, foreign returnees are not allowed to move out or mixing freely until having undergone a 14-day observation.Monitoring by the district administration comprising police has been intensified.A mobile court fined four persons Tk 20,000 on Thursday for not abiding by the quarantine order, said Additional Magistrate Salah Uddin.At present foreign returnees are staying in homes.The district administration has ordered upazila nirbahi officers (UNOs) and district executive magistrates to run mobile courts regularly.Full-proof monitoring has been launched in each union with one sub-inspector (SI) and one assistant sub-inspector (ASI) and a village police member in each team, said Police Super (SP) Ali Ashraf Bhuiyan.Also, locals of wards and unions are keeping them in watch in order to ensure their own security, the SP added.BHANDARIA, PIROJPUR: A total of 35 foreign returnees were sent to home quarantine in Bhandaria Upazila of the district.Bhandraria Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr HM Zahirul Islam confirmed the news on Friday.Health Department and the upazila administration sources said the home-quarantined people returned back from Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, Dubai, Katar, America, London and India.A monitoring team, with Health Department officials, union Parishad members (UP), political activists and teachers, was formed under the presidency of UP chairmen of seven unions to monitor the home-quarantined people for the next 14 days.Meanwhile, a two-bed isolation unit was opened in the upazila health complex here. Apart from this a team of 11 members under the supervision of the upazila administration and a rapid response team of two doctors under the Health Department were formed to maintain the strict surveillance.SAPAHAR, NAOGAON: At least 32 foreign returnees were sent to home quarantine in Sapahar Upazila of the district.Upazila Health Department confirmed the information.The upazila administration and health department officials are regularly observing those home-quarantined people from morning till afternoon.Following this, the officials on Friday visited them, and provided necessary instructions regarding treatment.UNO Kallyan Chowdhury, Assistant Commissioner (Land) Sohrab Hossain, Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Md Ruhul Amin, Public Health Engineer Santosh Kumar, and Inspector (Investigation) of Sapahar Police Station Monirul Islam were present at that time.The UNO urged all to cooperate with the administration to prevent coronavirus.