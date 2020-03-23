Video
Monday, 23 March, 2020, 10:59 PM
Home Countryside

Three killed in road mishaps

Published : Monday, 23 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60
Our Correspondents

Three persons were killed and ten others injured in separate road accidents in three districts- Feni, Pirojpur and Bogura, in two days.
FENI: A man was killed, and nine others were injured in an accident on Dhaka-Chattogram Highway in Lemua Bridge area in Sadar Upazila early Sunday.
The deceased was identified as Dulal, 40.
The injured are: Jamal Uddin, 32, Nasir Hossen, 45, Hridoy, 30, Shah Alam, 37, Hafizur Rahman, 38, Md Saif Uddin, 22, Nur Nabi, 32, Sumi, 24, and Asma, 25.
Sources said a Laxmipur-bound bus of 'Shahi Paribahan' from Chattogram collided head-on with a covered van in the said area, leaving 10 injured.
The injured were rushed to 250-Bed Feni General Hospital. Later, one died on the way to Chattogram Medical College Hospital.
BHANDARIA, PIROJPUR: A rider of a rented motorcycle was killed and another injured in an accident on the Charkhali-Mathbaria Road in Ikri Board School area under Bhandaria Upazila of the district on Saturday afternoon.
Deceased Md Monir Hossen, 35, was the son of Barek Jamadder of Uttar Mithakhali Village in the upazila.
Bhandaria PS OC SM Maksudur Rahman said a sand-laden truck collided head-on with the motorcycle in the said area, leaving Monir dead on the spot and a passenger Riaz, 21, injured.
The injured was admitted to Upazila Health Complex.
BOGURA: A young goldsmith who was seriously injured in a road accident in Tindighi area of Kahalu Upazila in the district on Friday afternoon, died at Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital on Saturday morning.




Deceased Sajal Das, 27, was the son of late Uttam Das of Laxmitala Village in Dupchanchia Upazila.
Sources said Sajal lost control over the bike while returning home on Friday, became injured. He was rushed to the hospital where he died on Saturday morning.


